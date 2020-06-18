शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Business will gain momentum after Etawah Lion Safari opens

यूपी: पर्यटकों को लुभाएगी सिंबा-सुल्तान की जोड़ी, इटावा लायन सफारी खुलने पर कारोबार को मिलेगी रफ्तार

सुनील कुमार मिश्र, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Thu, 18 Jun 2020 01:40 PM IST
इटावा लायन सफारी
1 of 6
इटावा लायन सफारी - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना महामारी और लॉकडाउन की वजह से चरमारई इटावा जिले की अर्थव्यवस्था लायन सफारी खुलने से पटरी पर आने की उम्मीद बढ़ गई है। कई साल से शेरों को देखने के इंतजार में बैठे पर्यटकों को यहां तक लाने के लिए जुलाई में इसे खोलने की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गईं हैं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
HPBOSE 12th Result: हिमाचल प्रदेश बोर्ड 12th क्लास रिजल्ट सबसे पहले यहां देखें
Click Here
विज्ञापन
etawah lion safari lion safari lion safari in up lion safari in etawah lion safari in india up news news in up

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

चीन ने एलएसी पर बढ़ाई सैन्य ताकत
Jammu

चीन के मंसूबों का इन तस्वीरों से हुआ खुलासा, निपटने के लिए भारत भी तैयार

18 जून 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने फूंका चीन के राष्ट्रपति का पुतला, तस्वीरों में देखें इनका गुस्सा

18 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
HPBOSE 12th Result: हिमाचल प्रदेश बोर्ड 12th क्लास रिजल्ट सबसे पहले यहां देखें
Check HPBOSE 12th Result

HPBOSE 12th Result: हिमाचल प्रदेश बोर्ड 12th क्लास रिजल्ट सबसे पहले यहां देखें
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

साल का पहला सूर्यग्रहण 21 को, 12 घंटे पहले लग जाएगा सूतक, इन राशियों के लिए रहेगा शुभकारक

18 जून 2020

surya grahan
Gorakhpur

Surya Grahan 2020: 500 साल बाद बन रहा है सूर्य ग्रहण पर अद्भुत संयोग, जानिए कैसा होगा इसका असर

18 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Astrology Services

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Siddharthnagar news
Gorakhpur

महात्मा बुद्ध की धरती के लोगों में चीन की हरकत को लेकर गुस्सा, कहा- 'जियो और जीने दो'

18 जून 2020

Indo nepal border
Gorakhpur

भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर दिख रहा है नक्शा विवाद का असर, खेती के लिए नहीं मिल रहा खाद और बीज

18 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Ramgarh taal
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर की पहचान बन चुका रामगढ़ ताल बना प्रदेश का पहला वेटलैंड, जारी हुआ नोटिफिकेशन

18 जून 2020

Gorakhpur Railway station
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर से छीन सकता है दुनिया के सबसे लंबे प्लेटफॉर्म का खिताब, जानिए क्या है इसकी खास वजह

18 जून 2020

HPBOSE 12th Result: हिमाचल प्रदेश बोर्ड 12th क्लास रिजल्ट सबसे पहले यहां देखें
Check HPBOSE 12th Result

HPBOSE 12th Result: हिमाचल प्रदेश बोर्ड 12th क्लास रिजल्ट सबसे पहले यहां देखें
विज्ञापन
लद्दाख
Jammu

Exclusive: लद्दाख के 21 गांवों में हाई अलर्ट और ब्लैकआउट, इन लोगों ने खोला चीन की चालबाजी का चिट्ठा

18 जून 2020

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Lucknow

दुबग्गा में मुठभेड़ : दो डकैत व सिपाही घायल, छह गिरफ्तार, बरामद हुआ सामान

18 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Astrology Services

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Weather Update: आसमान में छाए काले बादल, बारिश के बाद मौसम हुआ सुहाना, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

18 जून 2020

पति के शहीद होने की खबर सुनते ही पत्नी फूट फूटकर रोईं
Meerut

बर्थडे पर आने का था वादा... अधूरा रह गया बेटी 'तमन्ना' का सपना, फूट फूटकर रोईं पत्नी, देखिए तस्वीरें

18 जून 2020

शहीद का फाइल फोटो और साइड में पत्नी व बेटी
Meerut

बॉर्डर पर बढ़ता रहा तनाव, यहां धड़कता रहा दिल, शहादत की खबर मिलते ही बेसुध हुई पत्नी, तस्वीरें

18 जून 2020

भारत नेपाल बॉर्डर पर बढ़ी चौकसी
Jhansi

तस्वीरें: चीन से झड़प के बाद भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर बढ़ाई गई चौकसी, लगातार की जा रही पेट्रोलिंग व निगरानी

18 जून 2020

पाकिस्तान ने किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन
Jammu

एलएसी पर चीन तो एलओसी पर पाकिस्तान रच रहा साजिश, एक जमीन का भूखा और दूसरा आतंक प्रेमी

18 जून 2020

भीषण गर्मी से बचाव के लिए पानी पीती युवती
Agra

मौसमः सूबे में दूसरा सबसे गर्म शहर रहा आगरा, दो दिन मिलेगी ताजनगरी को राहत

18 जून 2020

कल मंगल का मीन राशि में प्रवेश होगा
Meerut

आज मंगल का मीन राशि में प्रवेश, प्राकृतिक आपदा के योग, इन चार राशि के लिए रहेगा अच्छा

18 जून 2020

मिराज 2000
Jammu

अब चकनाचूर होगी चीन की चालबाजीः थलसेना के बाद वायुसेना ने कसी कमर, ये विमान करेंगे प्रचंड प्रहार

18 जून 2020

श्याम बाबू ने मेहनत के दम पर सिपाही से डिप्टी कलेक्टर तक का सफर तय किया।
Gorakhpur

जानिए कैसी है इस शख्स की सफलता की दास्तां, जिन्हें करते थे सलाम, अब लेते हैं उनकी सलामी

18 जून 2020

संत कबीर दास और गुरू गोरक्षनाथ।
Gorakhpur

यहां कबीर दास ने खत्म किया था 12 वर्षों से पड़ा अकाल, गुरू गोरक्षनाथ ने पैर से दबाकर जमीन से निकाला था जल

18 जून 2020

martyred bipul roy
Meerut

चिंता में बीती रात, सुबह मिली शहादत की खबर, गलवां घाटी में मेरठ के बिपुल रॉय ने दिखाया था अदम्य साहस

18 जून 2020

पंजाब के शहीद।
Amritsar

चीनी सैनिकों से झड़प में पंजाब के चार सपूतों ने दिया बलिदान, पढ़ें- इनकी शहादत की कहानी

17 जून 2020

इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी - फोटो : amar ujala
इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी - फोटो : amar ujala
इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी - फोटो : amar ujala
इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी - फोटो : amar ujala
इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी - फोटो : amar ujala
इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited