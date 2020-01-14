शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Bus Accident: Police called the relatives of the missing passengers

बस हादसा: लापता यात्रियों के परिजनों को पुलिस ने बुलाया, डीएनए टेस्ट के लिए भेजा जाएगा सेंपल

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 09:50 PM IST
बस में लगी आग
1 of 5
बस में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज के घिलोई गांव में स्लीपर बस तथा ट्रक के बीच भीषण हादसे के बाद लगी आग में कई यात्री बस के अंदर ही जल गए थे। उनकी पहचान के लिए गायब परिजनों को पुलिस ने कोतवाली बुलाया है। जिनका डीएनए टेस्ट के लिए सेंपल लिया जाएगा। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
kannauj accident today kannauj road accident today zonal team bus accident bus accident in up bus accident news bus accident in kannauj kannauj road accident
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गांव तितरम में हुई प्रतियोगिता।
Chandigarh

अमेरिकन लड़कियों और हरियाणा की बहुओं में हुई रस्साकसी, कौन पड़ा किस पर भारी, तस्वीरों में देखें

14 जनवरी 2020

गोरखपुर महोत्सव में संबोधित करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

CM योगी बोले- बिहार से लौटने में देर हुई तो सोचा मंदिर चला जाऊं, यहां न आता तो गलत हो जाता

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Advertorial

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
आरपीएम एकेडमी ग्रीन सिटी में गोरखपुर महोत्सव के तहत प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेते बच्चे।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर महोत्सव का रंगारंग समापन, CM योगी का संबोधन, देखें अंतिम दिन की झलकियां

14 जनवरी 2020

डॉक्टर का नाम सुन भड़के थे अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

क्यों डॉक्टर का नाम सुन भड़के थे अखिलेश यादव, गोरखपुर का जिक्र आते ही खोया आपा, कहा भागाे यहां से

14 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
कुत्ते ने नवजात बच्चे की आंख नोची, दर्दनाक मौत
Kanpur

ओटी में घुसे कुत्ते ने नवजात को नोच मार डाला, स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने किया निरीक्षण, नहीं मिला कोई डॉक्टर

14 जनवरी 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में खिचड़ी चढ़ाने के लिए पहुंचे श्रद्धालु।
Gorakhpur

वीडियो: मकरसंक्रांति पर खिचड़ी चढ़ाने गोरखनाथ मंदिर में उमड़े भक्त, एक फरमान कई इंतजाम

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मशहूर गायिका अनुराधा पौडवाल ने गीतों से दर्शकों का किया मनोरंजन।
Gorakhpur

पहले भजन, फिर खुद गाए फिल्मी गानों से अनुराधा पौडवाल ने लूटी महफिल, धड़क उठे दिल

14 जनवरी 2020

मेला माघी शुरू।
Chandigarh

कड़ाके की ठंड में श्री मुक्तसर साहिब में उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब, देखें- मेला माघी की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

14 जनवरी 2020

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Advertorial

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
विज्ञापन
Uttarayan 2020 Famous Mela Start in bageshwar see photos
Bageshwar

कुमाऊं में उत्तरायणी मेले का रंगारंग आगाज, झांकी देखने छतों, दुकानों में उमड़ी भीड़, तस्वीरें...

14 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन में शामिल महिलाएं
Delhi NCR

"सीएए खत्म नहीं हुआ तो देश में कई और शाहीन बाग बनने से कोई नहीं रोक पाएगा"

14 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
गला रेतकर हुई थी हत्या
Kanpur

प्रेमिका की छोटी बहन से संबंध बनाना चाहता था प्रेमी, दूसरे प्रेमी ने चाकू से गला रेत दी दर्दनाक मौत

14 जनवरी 2020

राजस्थान में टिड्डियों का हमला।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: किसानी पर सबसे बड़ा हमला, शाम को खड़ी फसल, सुबह साफ, पाकिस्तान है वजह

14 जनवरी 2020

अनुराधा पौडवाल सीएम योगी से मुलाकात करते हुए।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में मुख्यमंत्री योगी से मिलीं अनुराधा पौडवाल, गुरु गोरखनाथ जी को भी चढ़ाई खिचड़ी

14 जनवरी 2020

unique love story turned unique love marriage, 55 year old lady love marriage 26 year old boy
Gorakhpur

29 साल छोटे युवक के प्यार में हद से गुजरी 55 साल की महिला, हुई पिटाई, न घबराई, शादी रचाई

14 जनवरी 2020

कन्नौज बस हादसे के घायलों से मिलने पहुंचे थे अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

अखिलेश ने डॉक्टर को कमरे से भगाया था, अब पूर्व सीएम पर भड़के डॉक्टर, बोले ऐसा नहीं करना चाहिए था

14 जनवरी 2020

माता गोदाम्मा का विवाहोत्सव संपन्न
Agra

तस्वीरें: भगवान रंगनाथ की हुईं गोदाम्मा जी, अद्भुत विवाह उत्सव के साक्षी बने हजारों भक्त

14 जनवरी 2020

BJP leaders celebrate tahri bhoj on makar sankranti.
Lucknow

भाजपा के तहरी भोज में पहुंचे उपमुख्यमंत्री सहित कई नेता व मंत्री, परोसे गए कई व्यंजन, तस्वीरें

14 जनवरी 2020

कोहरे की आगोश में ताजमहल
Agra

Weather: मकर संक्रांति से पहले बिगड़ा मौसम, सुबह छाया घना कोहरा, बारिश के आसार

14 जनवरी 2020

मकरसंक्रांति पर गोरखनाथ मंदिर में खिचड़ी चढ़ाने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु।
Gorakhpur

खिचड़ी मेले के लिए ट्रेन से गोरखपुर आने वाले यात्री ये खबर जरूर पढ़ लें, मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं

14 जनवरी 2020

गोरखपुर-सोनौली राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर कंटेनर से आमने सामने टक्कर।
Gorakhpur

पशुपतिनाथ के दर्शन कर लौट रही पर्यटक बस व कंटेनर की टक्कर में 19 घायल, हाइवे जाम

14 जनवरी 2020

Makar sankranti 2020 Dana and Ganga snan shubh muhurat
Dehradun

मकर संक्रांति 2020: पुण्यकाल में इन चीजों के दान से मिलेगा सौभाग्य, ये है स्नान का शुभ मुहूर्त

14 जनवरी 2020

रोतो बिलखते परिजन (इनसेट में शहीद जवान चंद्रभान)।
Gorakhpur

कश्मीर में शहीद हुआ कुशीनगर का लाल, दो अबोध बच्चों के सिर से उठा पिता का साया

14 जनवरी 2020

बस में लगी आग
बस में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सवारियों से भरी बस में ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर के बाद लगी भीषण आग
सवारियों से भरी बस में ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर के बाद लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज में ट्रक और बस में भिड़ंत के बाद लगी भीषण आग
कन्नौज में ट्रक और बस में भिड़ंत के बाद लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस में लगी आग
बस में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kannauj road accident
kannauj road accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

हिमाचल के तत्तापानी में मकर संक्रांति पर बनी 1995 किलोग्राम खिचड़ी, बना वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

हिमाचल के पर्यटन स्थल तत्तापानी में मकर संक्रांति के पावन अवसर पर एक ही बर्तन में 1995 किलोग्राम खिचड़ी पकाने का विश्व रिकॉर्ड गिनीज बुक में दर्ज हुआ है।

14 जनवरी 2020

आप 1:28

दिल्ली चुनाव: AAP की लिस्ट जारी, 15 विधायकों का कटा टिकट, 9 नए उम्मीदवारों को मौका

14 जनवरी 2020

डीएसपी 1:45

डीएसपी देवेंद्र सिंह पर राजनीतिक जंग शुरू, भाजपा-कांग्रेस आमने-सामने

14 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:20

15 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

14 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:01

हर घाव पर दवा का मरहम लगाता लैमफोर्ड बायोटेक

14 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited