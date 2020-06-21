शहर चुनें
बसपा से निष्कासित होने के बाद पिंटू सेंगर ने थामा था सपा का दामन, मायावती से दूरी बनी थी अखिलेश से नजदीकी की वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 21 Jun 2020 06:19 PM IST
बसपा से निष्कासित होने के बाद पिंटू सेंगर ने थामा था सपा का दामन
बसपा से निष्कासित होने के बाद पिंटू सेंगर ने थामा था सपा का दामन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में शनिवार को दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर बसपा नेता की हत्या कर दी गई। पिंटू सेंगर सिर्फ मायावती का ही नहीं अखिलेश यादव का भी करीबी था। बसपा से निष्कासित होने के बाद पिंटू सेंगर ने कुछ समय के लिए समाजवादी पार्टी का दामन थाम लिया था। इसके बाद फिर उनकी बसपा में वापसी हो गई थी।
