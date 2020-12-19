शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Brother and sister lost their lives in bullets fired at the behest of former SP leader, bail granted from High Court

पूर्व सपा नेता के इशारों पर चली गोलियों में गई थी भाई बहन की जान, हाईकोर्ट से मिली जमानत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Sat, 19 Dec 2020 01:13 PM IST
पूर्व सपा नेता के इशारों पर चली गोलियाें में गई थी भाई बहन की जान
1 of 5
पूर्व सपा नेता के इशारों पर चली गोलियाें में गई थी भाई बहन की जान - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में अधिवक्ता व उनकी बहन के हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी पूर्व ब्लाक प्रमुख और सपा नेता संतोष पाठक को हाईकोर्ट से जमानत मिल गई है। अन्य धाराओं में जमानत न मिलने से उन्हें जेल में ही रहना पड़ेगा।

 
