पूर्व सपा नेता के इशारों पर चली गोलियों में गई थी भाई बहन की जान, हाईकोर्ट से मिली जमानत

{"_id":"5fdd89f349393060f67a485c","slug":"brother-and-sister-lost-their-lives-in-bullets-fired-at-the-behest-of-former-sp-leader-bail-granted-from-high-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पूर्व सपा नेता के इशारों पर चली गोलियाें में गई थी भाई बहन की जान
- फोटो : amar ujala
आरोपी संतोष पाठक को मिली हाईकोर्ट से जमानत
- फोटो : amar ujala
औरैया में जमीन के विवाद में चली थी गोलियां
- फोटो : amar ujala
भाई बहन की हुई थी मौत
- फोटो : amar ujala
भाई बहन की मौत का मामला
- फोटो : amar ujala