शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   bride refused to marry after jaimala

जयमाल की रस्म के बाद अचानक भड़की उठी दुल्हन, फेरों के समय बोली मर जाऊंगी पर इससे शादी नहीं करूंगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 01:46 PM IST
दुल्हन ने किया शादी से इनकार तो बैरंग लौटी बारात
1 of 5
दुल्हन ने किया शादी से इनकार तो बैरंग लौटी बारात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया जिले में सोमवार को एक बारात को बिना दुल्हन के बैरंग लौटना पड़ा। रविवार को शादी की रस्मे धूमधाम से निभाई गईं। जयमाल की रस्म में दूल्हा दुल्हन ने एक दूसरे को वर माला पहनाई लेकिन सुबह होते ही जब दुल्हन फेरों के लिए मंडप पहुंची तो भड़क उठी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
news in up hindi news hindi news up up news marriage
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

डिफेंस एक्सपो
Lucknow

सैन्य व असैन्य क्षेत्र में खुलेंगे तरक्की के द्वार, देसी स्टार्टअप को मिला विदेशी कंपनियों का साथ

10 फरवरी 2020

A temple priest Amarnath Tiwari murdered in Bakshi ka Talab in Lucknow.
Lucknow

धारदार हथियार से मंदिर के पुजारी की गला काटकर हत्या, कुटिया का दरवाजा खोला तो दिखे डराने वाले दृश्य

10 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
Gorakhpur

जनता दरबार के बाद DVN कॉलेज में गोष्ठी में शामिल हुए मुख्यमंत्री योगी, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

10 फरवरी 2020

दिग्विजयनाथ एलटी प्रशिक्षण महाविद्यालय में आयोजित संगोष्ठी में सीएम को सुनती छात्राएं।
Gorakhpur

यूपी में 70 फीसदी प्रशिक्षित स्नातक फेल, ये चिंतनीय, शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता सुधारें कॉलेज: सीएम योगी

10 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय में बृहद रोजगार मेला एवं नियुक्ति पत्र वितरण समारोह में लाभार्थीयों को नियुक्ति पत्र प्रदान करते सीएम योगी।
Gorakhpur

मुख्यमंत्री योगी की मौजूदगी में गोरखपुर में बटीं नौकरियां, हजारों युवाओं को 20-20 हजार की जॉब

10 फरवरी 2020

Wild Elephant killed Farmers Brutally In Udham Singh nagar, Photos
Dehradun

जंगली हाथी ने किसान को सूंड में उठाकर कई बार पटका, तड़प-तड़प कर हुई मौत, तस्वीरें...

10 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः दोषियों को फांसी देते वक्त क्यों होती हैं इशारों में बातें, रुमाल का लेते हैं सहारा

10 फरवरी 2020

योगी सेवक के अखिलेश यादव ने मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को अपनी बेटी की शादी में आने के लिए आमंत्रित किया।
Gorakhpur

मुख्यमंत्री योगी को बेटी की शादी का आमंत्रण पत्र देकर अखिलेश यादव बोले- 25 वर्ष से भाजपाई हूं

10 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
नेहा और शुभम की प्रेम कहानी
Jammu

लव आज कलः उसने कहा मैं वैसा नहीं हूं जैसा समझ रही हो, फिर कुछ यूं हुआ 'आई लव यू टू'

10 फरवरी 2020

keshav prasad maurya
Prayagraj

डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने किए रामेश्वरम के दर्शन, एपीजे कलाम के परिजनों से भी मिले

10 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
हादसे में घायल लोग
Meerut

तस्वीरें: मातम में बदली में खुशियां, एक परिवार के चार लोगों की मौत, शादी समारोह से लौट रहे थे घर

10 फरवरी 2020

बाएं दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल, दाएं यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

दिल्ली सरकार की राह पर सीएम योगी, मोहल्ला क्लीनिक की तर्ज पर यूपी में ये मुफ्त स्वास्थ्य योजना शुरू

10 फरवरी 2020

द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में होली
Agra

द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में रसिया गायन के साथ उड़ा अबीर-गुलाल, झांझ मजीरा पर झूमे श्रद्घालु

10 फरवरी 2020

हिमाचली परिधानों में कैटवॉक करते मॉडल
Himachal Pradesh

सूरजकुंड मेले में युवाओं ने हिमाचली परिधानों में किया कैटवॉक, देखें शानदार तस्वीरें

10 फरवरी 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

जनता दरबार में पुलिस की शिकायतें सुन अधिकारियों पर भड़के योगी, बोले-थानों में इंसाफ क्यों नहीं?

10 फरवरी 2020

पाकिस्तान द्वारा की गई गोलीबारी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सीमा पर बसे इस इलाके में अलर्ट जारी, लोगों को घरों में रहने के निर्देश

10 फरवरी 2020

Skiing in Auli awesome Visuals of national skiing championships 2020
Chamoli

औली की बर्फीली वादियों से आई स्कीइंग की शानदार तस्वीरें, देखकर आप भी आना चाहेंगे यहां...

10 फरवरी 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी बोले-यूपी में तीन महिला पीएसी वाहिनी बनेंगी, घटना से पहले पहचान लेंगे अपराधी

10 फरवरी 2020

आतंक की राह पकड़ने वाले युवाओं की संख्या में आई कमी
Jammu

बदल रही है घाटी क्योंकि संभल रहा है युवा, अब आतंकियों के जनाजे पर वो हुजूम भी नहीं उमड़ते

10 फरवरी 2020

सब्जी की दुकान
Gorakhpur

फुटकर विक्रेताओं से सब्जी खरीदते हैं तो आज ही लेना बंद कर देंगे, देखें कैसे लुट रहे हैं आप?

10 फरवरी 2020

bjp leader munesh
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता हत्याकांडः आखिरी शब्द.... बहन, सुनील ने मुझे गोली मार दी और कहते हुए हो गई खामोश

10 फरवरी 2020

मृतक मुनेश गोदरा का फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता हत्याकांड: खाना बनाते हुए फोन पर बात कर रहीं थीं मुनेश, प्रेम प्रसंग के शक में पति ने...

10 फरवरी 2020

दुल्हन ने किया शादी से इनकार तो बैरंग लौटी बारात
दुल्हन ने किया शादी से इनकार तो बैरंग लौटी बारात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुल्हन ने किया शादी से इनकार तो लौटी बारात
दुल्हन ने किया शादी से इनकार तो लौटी बारात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुल्हन ने किया शादी से इनकार
दुल्हन ने किया शादी से इनकार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शादी टूटने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
शादी टूटने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शादी टूटने के बाद टेंट हटाते हुए
शादी टूटने के बाद टेंट हटाते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

ऑस्कर का असली नाम है कुछ और, शायद आपको भी नहीं होगा पता

ऑस्कर 2020 में इस बार साउथ कोरिया का डंका बज गया है। इस साल 92वां ऑस्कर दिया जा रहा है। इस अवॉर्ड की शुरुआत 1929 में की गई थी। लेकिन तब इसे ऑस्कर कहकर नहीं बुलाया जाता था। आज भी ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड्स का असली नाम कुछ और है।

10 फरवरी 2020

पटना ब्लास्ट 1:53

बिहार : पटना के गांधी मैदान इलाके में बम ब्लास्ट से सनसनी, कई घायल

10 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस 2:00

इन वजहों से है भारत को कोरोनावायरस से खतरा ! रिसर्च में 17 वें नंबर पर है भारत का नाम

10 फरवरी 2020

योगी 1:18

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में सीएम योगी का जनता दरबार, शिकायतें सुन पुलिस अधिकारियों पर भड़के सीएम

10 फरवरी 2020

ओवैसी 1:22

CAA-NRC पर फिर बोले ओवैसी, अमित शाह को दी चुनौती और कहा- मार दो गोली

10 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited