शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Bithoor, Atal Ghat, Ganga Barrage made special choice of people for pre wedding shoot in kanpur

कानपुर: प्री वेडिंग शूट के लिए सूट कर रही लोकेशन, बिठूर, अटल घाट, गंगा बैराज बने लोगों की खास पसंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 05:29 PM IST
कानपुर में प्री वेडिंग शूट के लोकेशन
1 of 5
कानपुर में प्री वेडिंग शूट के लोकेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में बड़े शहरों की तरह यहां भी अब प्री वेडिंग शूट (शादी से पहले फोटोग्राफी) का क्रेज बढ़ रहा है। होने वाले दूल्हा-दुल्हन इस शूट को इसलिए करवाते हैं ताकि शादी से पहले वो कुछ खूबसूरत लम्हों को फ्रेम में संजो सकें। कोई आउटडोर लोकेशन पर फोटो शूट करवा रहा है तो कोई इंडोर लोकेशन पर। फोटोग्राफरों का कहना है कि शहर में ऐसी कई लोकेशन हैं जहां पर शहरवासी प्री वेडिंग शूट करवा रहे हैं, जानें कौन सी हैं वो जगहें... 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
pre wedding shoot in kanpur kanpur news up news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Pareeksha par charcha with prime minister Narendra Modi.
Lucknow

Pariksha Pe Charcha: बच्चों ने देखा लाइव प्रसारण और दूर किया एग्जाम का डर, तस्वीरें

20 जनवरी 2020

रेशमपाल का फाइल फोटो
Agra

दोस्ती का कत्लः अंतिम संस्कार करने से परिवार ने किया इंकार, गांव में तनाव की स्थिति

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

निर्भया ने मौत से पहले मां को लिखे थे 6 खत, जो लिखा वो आंसू लाने के लिए काफी

20 जनवरी 2020

बर्फबारी के बाद घाटी की तस्वीर
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः कश्मीर घाटी में भारी बर्फबारी से लोग परेशान, सड़क से लेकर पहाड़ तक सबकुछ हुआ सफेद

20 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
बेगम समरू
Baghpat

बेगम समरू: कई शख्सियत वाली शेरदिल महिला के मामूली तवायफ से महारानी बनने की दिलचस्प दास्तां

20 जनवरी 2020

Celebration after jp Nadda appointed national president of bjp, Workers perform nati in mandi
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: नड्डा की ताजपोशी पर हिमाचल से लेकर दिल्ली तक जश्न, नयनादेवी में हवन

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

पंडित सतीश शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)।
Gorakhpur

पहली बार गोरखपुर आ रहे हैं दुनिया के सबसे बड़े वास्तुविद, जानिए कौन हैं

20 जनवरी 2020

वृंदावन
Agra

अब और आसान होगी वृंदावन तक पहुंचने की राह, जाम से मिलेगी निजात, यह है योजना

20 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
विज्ञापन
अंचली कासी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

थाईलैंड की युवती की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में सामने आई यह बात, मौत की गुत्थी उलझी

20 जनवरी 2020

Women protest against CAA in Ghantaghar in Lucknow.
Lucknow

नागरिकता कानून: भीषण ठंड में भी रात भर बच्चों संग बिना अलाव व टेंट के डटी रहीं महिलाएं, तस्वीरें

20 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
कश्मीर में भयंकर ठंड
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः जम रहा जलाशयों का पानी, बारिश-बर्फबारी की एक और चेतावनी

20 जनवरी 2020

प्रदीप कुमार का फाइल फोटो
Agra

जेई हत्याकांड: चार दिन से अंधेरे में तीर चला रही पुलिस, अब तक ठोस सुराग नहीं

20 जनवरी 2020

पुलिस की कैद में आतंकी जलीस अंसारी
Kanpur

एसटीएफ के सिपाही ने मस्जिद में आतंकी जलीस के साथ पढ़ी नमाज फिर दबोचा लिया, दहशत फैलाने की थी साजिश

20 जनवरी 2020

Pariksha pe charcha 2020: PM Modi Suggestion to parents after uttarakhand Student Question
Dehradun

परीक्षा पे चर्चा: उत्तराखंड के छात्र ने पूछा सवाल, जवाब में पीएम मोदी ने अभिभावकों से की ये अपील

20 जनवरी 2020

NSA Ajit Doval Birthday: know Everything About his life Story
Dehradun

Birthday Special: यूं ही भारत का 'जेम्स बॉन्ड' नहीं कहलाते अजीत डोभाल, जानें उनके बारे में खास बातें...

20 जनवरी 2020

Manali buzzes with tourist, crowds thronged in Solang Nala
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ मनाली, बर्फ से लकदक सोलंगनाला में उमड़ी भीड़

20 जनवरी 2020

बच्चों को संबोधित करते यूपीपीएससी के अध्यक्ष
Agra

यूपीपीएससी अध्यक्ष ने छात्रों को दिया 'गुरु मंत्र', प्रतिवर्ष मेधावियों को छात्रवृत्ति देने का एलान

20 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

'एड्स' की पुरानी दवाओं में किया गया फेरबदल, नई ज्यादा असरदार है और साइड इफेक्ट भी कम

20 जनवरी 2020

कोहरा
Meerut

रात में पाला, सुबह कोहरा, सर्दी जनजीवन पर भारी, ठिठुरन बरकरार, बर्फीली हवाओं का सितम जारी

20 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

बदलावः एचसीएस भर्ती परीक्षा में अब इन विषयों के सवाल भी पूछे जाएंगे, 5 क्लिक में जानिए

20 जनवरी 2020

फुटपाथ पर पुलिस चौकियां
Lucknow

खाकी का कारनामाः फुटपाथ और डिवाइडर पर भी बना ली पुलिस चौकियां, तस्वीरें

20 जनवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

बड़ा पुराना है निलंबित डीएसपी का आतंक प्रेम, 15 साल पहले की थी इन चार आतंकियों की मदद, हुए कई खुलासे

20 जनवरी 2020

कानपुर में प्री वेडिंग शूट के लोकेशन
कानपुर में प्री वेडिंग शूट के लोकेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में प्री वेडिंग शूट के लोकेशन
कानपुर में प्री वेडिंग शूट के लोकेशन - फोटो : गूगल
कानपुर में प्री वेडिंग शूट के लोकेशन
कानपुर में प्री वेडिंग शूट के लोकेशन - फोटो : गूगल
कानपुर में प्री वेडिंग शूट के लोकेशन
कानपुर में प्री वेडिंग शूट के लोकेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में प्री वेडिंग शूट के लोकेशन
कानपुर में प्री वेडिंग शूट के लोकेशन - फोटो : गूगल
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

किम शर्मा के जन्मदिन की पार्टी में पहुंचे सितारे, डिनो मोरियो, उर्मिला मातोंडकर सहित कई चेहरे आए नजर

किम शर्मा ने अपने जन्मदिन के मौके पर शानदार पार्टी दी। जिसमें बॉलीवुड के कई चेहरे नजर आए।

20 जनवरी 2020

मोदी 3:10

परीक्षा पे चर्चा 2020: छात्रों से बोले पीएम मोदी- कभी नॉर्थ ईस्ट घूम आओ

20 जनवरी 2020

शिरडी 3:08

क्या है साई जन्मभूमि विवाद जिसे लेकर मचा है बवाल

20 जनवरी 2020

CONCEPT 5:00

इस बीमारी ने परवीन बाबी का छीन लिया प्यार, करियर और जिंदगी

20 जनवरी 2020

बैंक 2:24

फटाफट निपटा लीजिए बैंकिंग का काम, लगातार तीन दिन तक बंद रहेंगे बैंक

20 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited