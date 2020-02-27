शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Bike will not start without helmet, alcohol will also be identified

बगैर हेलमेट स्टार्ट नहीं होगी बाइक, पियक्कड़ भी पहचान लेगी, टेक्नो कल्चरल फेस्ट में पेश किया इनोवेशन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 27 Feb 2020 10:48 PM IST
टेक्नो कल्चरल फेस्ट शंखनाद-2020 का शुभारंभ
1 of 5
टेक्नो कल्चरल फेस्ट शंखनाद-2020 का शुभारंभ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में डॉ. आंबेडकर इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी फॉर हैंडीकैप्ड के छात्रों ने सेंसरयुक्त एक ऐसा हेलमेट तैयार किया है, जिसे बाइक के लॉक से कनेक्ट  किया जा सकेगा। इसके बाद बगैर हेलमेट लगाए बाइक स्टार्ट नहीं होगी। वहीं इसमें लगा एल्कोहल डिटेक्टर पहचान कर लेगा कि बाइक चलाने वाले ने शराब पी रखी है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
bike will not start without helmet alcohol will also be identified

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

खनन घोटाले में सीबीआई के रडार पर अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

खनन घोटाले में अखिलेश यादव से पूछताछ कर सकती है सीबीआई, पूर्व सीएम के विधि सलाहकार से किए सवाल

27 फरवरी 2020

Haridwar kumbh 2021: Lighting Decoration Start, see beautiful photos
Dehradun

कुंभ 2021: सतरंगी लाइटों से जगमग हुआ हरिद्वार, तस्वीरों में देखिए मनमोहक छटा...

27 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी के 'कॉमकॉन 2019' में होगी आम लोगों के अभिव्यक्ति के अधिकार पर चर्चा
Invertis university

इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी के 'कॉमकॉन 2019' में होगी आम लोगों के अभिव्यक्ति के अधिकार पर चर्चा
पीएम का इंतजार, यूपी एमपी सीमा पर विशेष सुरक्षा
Kanpur

सीएए के विरोध प्रदर्शनाें के बीच पीएम मोदी 29 को करेंगे सभा, अभेद्य किले में तब्दील हुआ चित्रकूट

27 फरवरी 2020

घायल का इलाज करते डॉ. अनवर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसाः स्टाफ न बिस्तर, फिर भी किया घायलों का इलाज, इस डॉक्टर ने पेश की इंसानियत की मिसाल

27 फरवरी 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
रणदीप हुड्डा
Dehradun

परिवार संग कॉर्बेट पार्क पहुंचे एक्टर रणदीप हुड्डा ने की जंगल सफारी, बाघ का दीदार कर हुए रोमांचित

27 फरवरी 2020

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

सुरक्षाकर्मियों को छोड़ अदालत में कोई न ले जाए असलहे ः हाईकोर्ट

27 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

लंगर बांटते गुरुद्वारा कमेटी के सदस्य
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसाः सिख समुदाय ने बचाई कई लोगों की जान, गुरुद्वारा कमेटी ने बांटा लंगर, दी दवाइयां

27 फरवरी 2020

देखें दिनभर की हलचल...
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में निशुल्क स्वास्थ्य शिविर, फुटबॉल प्रतियोगिता का हुआ शुभारंभ, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

27 फरवरी 2020

इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी के 'कॉमकॉन 2019' में होगी आम लोगों के अभिव्यक्ति के अधिकार पर चर्चा
Invertis university

इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी के 'कॉमकॉन 2019' में होगी आम लोगों के अभिव्यक्ति के अधिकार पर चर्चा
विज्ञापन
गमगीन माहौल में हुआ अंतिम संस्कार
Meerut

भावुक तस्वीरें: गमगीन माहौल में हुआ आईबी कांस्टेबल अंकित का अंतिम संस्कार, भाई ने दी मुखाग्नि

27 फरवरी 2020

women protest against caa continue after 39 days on Ghanta ghar in lucknow.
Lucknow

CAA के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहीं महिलाओं से अभद्रता, युवक को पकड़ कर किया पुलिस के हवाले

27 फरवरी 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
हिंसाग्रस्त इलाका
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसाः जली दुकानें, टूटी छतें और पथरीली सड़कें बयां कर रही हैं उपद्रव की दास्तां

27 फरवरी 2020

शादी टूटने के बाद थाने में खड़े बराती और दुल्हन को समझाती महिला सिपाही
Kanpur

फेरों के बाद दुल्हन ने देखा कुछ ऐसा कि गुस्से से हो गई लाल, किया शादी से इनकार, देखता रह गया दूल्हा

27 फरवरी 2020

होली 2020
Agra

रमणरेती आश्रम में फूलों संग बरसा अबीर-गुलाल, होली के रंगों से सराबोर भक्त हुए निहाल

27 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

नकल कराने वाले गिरोह का एसटीएफ प्रयागराज ने किया भंडाफोड़

27 फरवरी 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

हिंसा की आग में तीन दिन में जल उठी दिल्ली, तस्वीरों में देखें खौफनाक मंजर

27 फरवरी 2020

मॉडल्स
Agra

फ्यूजन लुक...ताजनगरी के युवाओं की पहली पसंद, ट्रेंड में छाया यह फैशन

27 फरवरी 2020

डेमो
Prayagraj

कानफोडू शोर से तैयारियों में व्यवधान, परीक्षार्थी परेशान, जानिए किस शहर से आईं कितनी शिकायतें

27 फरवरी 2020

पति आशीष यादव के साथ नेहा यादव
Agra

कोरोना वायरस: चीन के वुहान से एटा के दंपती की सकुशल वतन वापसी, एक माह से फ्लैट में थे 'कैद'

27 फरवरी 2020

ट्रंप का स्वागत करते कलाकार (फाइल)
Agra

ट्रंप का दौरा: स्वागत में आए चार कलाकारों को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, संस्कृति विभाग को भेजी रिपोर्ट

27 फरवरी 2020

जेल जाने से पहले आजम खां
Moradabad

जेल के छोटे गेट से सिर झुका कर अंदर नहीं गए आजम खां, खुलवाया गया पूरा दरवाजा

27 फरवरी 2020

मृतक की फाइल फोटो
Auraiya

औरैया: बीएससी के छात्र ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान, हाथ पर पेन से दो युवकों के खिलाफ लिखी ये बात

27 फरवरी 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: मौसम ने बदली करवट, निकल आए गर्म कपड़े, धूप खिली फिर भी लुढ़का पारा

27 फरवरी 2020

टेक्नो कल्चरल फेस्ट शंखनाद-2020 का शुभारंभ
टेक्नो कल्चरल फेस्ट शंखनाद-2020 का शुभारंभ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टेक्नो कल्चरल फेस्ट शंखनाद-2020
टेक्नो कल्चरल फेस्ट शंखनाद-2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टेक्नो कल्चरल फेस्ट शंखनाद-2020
टेक्नो कल्चरल फेस्ट शंखनाद-2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टेक्नो कल्चरल फेस्ट शंखनाद-2020
टेक्नो कल्चरल फेस्ट शंखनाद-2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टेक्नो कल्चरल फेस्ट शंखनाद-2020
टेक्नो कल्चरल फेस्ट शंखनाद-2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited