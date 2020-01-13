शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Another truth came out in Kannauj bus accident

कन्नौज हादसे में एक और सच आया सामने, आग का गोला बनी बस में नहीं था इमरजेंसी दरवाजा और खिड़की

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 02:00 PM IST
कन्नौज हादसा
1 of 5
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज में छिबरामऊ के घिलोई गांव के पास शुक्रवार रात आग का गोला बनी बस में न इमरजेंसी दरवाजा था और न खिड़की। बस हादसे की जांच में लगे विधि विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला लखनऊ के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर जी खान ने इसे ज्यादा लोगों की मौत कारण माना है। उनका कहना है, आग लगने से अधिकांश लोग बस के अंदर ही फंसकर रह गए।

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kannauj accident today kannauj road accident today zonal team bus accident bus accident in up bus accident news
बस में लगी आग
Kanpur

कन्नौज हादसा: चार दिन नहीं बीते दोषी अफसरों को क्लीन चिट देने की तैयारी, कौन है मौताें का जिम्मेदार

13 जनवरी 2020

gorakhnath temple
Gorakhpur

क्यों गोरखनाथ मंदिर में एक दिन बाद मनेगा मकरसंक्रांति का पर्व? क्या कहते हैं मुख्य पुजारी

13 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
डीजीपी आवास के पीछे देर रात गुंडागर्दी
Lucknow

गुंडों का हमलाः 12 से अधिक लोगों ने एक युवक को जमकर पीटा, लगाता रहा मदद की गुहार, वीडियो वायरल

13 जनवरी 2020

50 साल की महिला ने दिया जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः 50 साल की महिला ने जुड़वा बच्चों को दिया जन्म, शादी के 30 साल बाद गूंजी किलकारी

13 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
गड्ढे की वजह से गई महिला की जान
Agra

जिस सड़क पर गड्ढे ने ली जान...वो सरकारी कागजों में चकाचक, हादसे के बाद मांगी रिपोर्ट

13 जनवरी 2020

jaipur mother and son murder case
Kanpur

जयपुर हत्याकांड: श्वेता का सिम हत्यारोपी के घर से बरामद, मांगी गई थी 30 लाख की फिरौती, हुआ खुलासा

13 जनवरी 2020

jaipur mother and son murder case
Kanpur

दोहरा हत्याकांड: मुझमे विटामिन बी-12 की कमी, तभी नहीं आते आंसू, रोहित का अजीब बयान सुन पुलिस हैरान

13 जनवरी 2020

क्रिकेटर पूनम यादव
Agra

फलक पर छाईं आगरा की बेटियां, पूनम यादव को बीसीसीआई का सर्वोच्च पुरस्कार, दीप्ति को भी अवार्ड

13 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
गोरखपुर महोत्सव में लगे साइंस मेला में आकर्षण का केंद्र बना पर्स गन।
Gorakhpur

मनचलों की अब खैर नहीं, बेटियों का पर्स और लिपस्टिक ही उनके होश ठिकाने लगा देगी

13 जनवरी 2020

कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव।
Gorakhpur

कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव के गोरखपुर से जुड़े हैं दो बड़े संयोग, अश्लीलता पर जमकर बरसे

13 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
onion price very down in gorakhpur vegetable shop
Gorakhpur

तीन महीनों तक ग्राहकों के आंसू निकालने वाले प्याज की कीमत जबरदस्त गिरी, इतने हुए दाम

13 जनवरी 2020

gorakhpur mahotsav
Gorakhpur

अलका याग्निक के हर गीत पर बजी ताली पर अधिकतर कुर्सियां दिखीं खाली, आखिर क्यों?

13 जनवरी 2020

राजू श्रीवास्तव ने दर्शकों को अपनी हास्य कला से खूब हंसाया।
Gorakhpur

राजू श्रीवास्तव बोले-मोदी की मिमिक्री सिखाने के सौ रुपये लिए, चाय बनाना सिखा गया

13 जनवरी 2020

rain, winter meerut
Meerut

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से फिर बिगड़ेगा मौसम, पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी के कारण बढ़ी ठंड, आज से बारिश के आसार

13 जनवरी 2020

बस और ट्रक में लगाई आग
Kanpur

कन्नौज बस हादसे में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, इस वजह से अंदर फंसकर जिंदा जले यात्री, बस में नहीं था...

13 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: जब अस्पताल में लाई गई थी निर्भया तो दहल गए थे डॉक्टर, 'हालत देख कांप उठी थी रूह'

13 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः ईंट की गर्दन और बोरी में रेत भरकर बनाई गई डमी, एक घंटे तक लटकाई गई

13 जनवरी 2020

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

माघ मेले में स्नान घाटों के अधूरे निर्माण पर बिफरे नगर विकास मंत्री

13 जनवरी 2020

रोशनबाग स्थित मंसूर अली पार्क में एनआरसी और सीएए के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करती महिलाएं।
Prayagraj

सीएए की मुखालफत में उतरीं महिलाएं, बच्चों संग बैठीं धरने पर

13 जनवरी 2020

kailash mansarovar mahakumbh 2020 in Somnath Temple Photos
Dehradun

महादेव के दर पहुंचे 1800 कैलाश यात्री, मानसरोवर और अन्य नदियों के जल से किया बाबा का अभिषेक, तस्वीरें...

13 जनवरी 2020

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

विहिप के मॉडल पर ही बनेगा अयोध्या में राम मंदिर : चंपत राय

13 जनवरी 2020

जन्मदिन पर सांसद साक्षी महाराज को सिक्कों से तौलाते ब्लॉक प्रमुख अरुण सिंह
Kanpur

जन्मदिन पर फारुक व ओवैसी पर बिफरे साक्षी महाराज, नहीं खाया केक, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को बताया देवदूत

12 जनवरी 2020

कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज बस-ट्रक हादसा
कन्नौज बस-ट्रक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बजट 2020: रियल एस्टेट की मोदी सरकार से मांग,‘अटके प्रोजेक्ट्स पूरा करने के लिए हो फंड की व्यवस्था’

अगले महीने यानि कि फरवरी में बजट पेश हो रहा है। हर क्षेत्र के साथ-साथ रियल एस्टेट को किस तरह की उम्मीदें सरकार से हैं। आइये जानते हैं रियल एस्टेट को बढ़ावा देने के लिए इससे जुड़े व्यवसायियों ने सरकार से क्या अपील की है।

13 जनवरी 2020

सनी देओल 1:32

सनी देओल हुए लापता, पठानकोट में लगे गुमशुदगी के पोस्टर

13 जनवरी 2020

आनंद महिंद्रा 3:30

दिव्यांग बुजुर्ग के इस कारनामे को देखकर बोले आनंद महिंद्रा ‘करेंगे साथ काम’

13 जनवरी 2020

ईरान-अमेरिका में तनाव 1:18

ईरान -अमेरिका तनाव : बगदाद में अमेरिकी ठिकाने पर रॉकेट से हमला, चार लोग घायल

13 जनवरी 2020

हीरे पर मोदी 2:36

सूरत में हीरा व्यापारी आकाश सलिया का कारनामा, असली हीरे से भारत के नक्श पर उकेरा पीएम मोदी का चेहरा

13 जनवरी 2020

