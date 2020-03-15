शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Annu Bhaiya's fun at Amar Ujala's stall in ganga mela

गंगा मेला: अमर उजाला के स्टॉल पर अन्नू भइया का जलवा बच्चे, महिलाएं सभी पहुंचे, बताई मन की बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 15 Mar 2020 10:44 PM IST
गंगा मेला में कोरोना की बात, नमस्ते कर बरता एहतियात
गंगा मेला में कोरोना की बात, नमस्ते कर बरता एहतियात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के सरसैया घाट पर अमर उजाला के स्टॉल पर हास्य अभिनेता अन्नू अवस्थी ने समा बांध दिया। उन्हें सुनने के लिए स्टॉल के सामने काफी देर तक लोग डटे रहे। मंच पर माइक संभालते हुए बोले पहिचान तो गए होइहो, तो लोगों ने अन्नू अवस्थी और अमर उजाला का नाम लेकर जोर से आवाज लगाई।

 
ganga mela kanpur 2020 ganga mela kanpur news

गंगा मेला में कोरोना की बात, नमस्ते कर बरता एहतियात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अन्नू अवस्थी ने गुदगुदाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अन्नू को सुनने के लिए एकत्र भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा मेला में लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा मेला में मेयर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
