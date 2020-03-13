दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के पिता की हत्या में कुलदीप सहित सभी दोषियों को 10 साल कैद, गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा

{"_id":"5e6b99f58ebc3ea82c54596b","slug":"all-the-convicts-including-kuldeep-get-10-years-imprison-in-the-murder-of-father-of-misdeed-victim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0948\u0926, \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलदीप सेंगर व अतुल सिंह सेंगर की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में तैनात पुलिस एवं सीआरपीएफ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलदीप सेंगर के गांव स्थित आवास के बाहर गश्त करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलदीप सेंगर के शहर स्थित आवास पर पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला