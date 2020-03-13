शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   All the convicts including Kuldeep get 10 years imprison in the murder of father of misdeed victim

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के पिता की हत्या में कुलदीप सहित सभी दोषियों को 10 साल कैद, गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Fri, 13 Mar 2020 08:12 PM IST
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव के चर्चित दुष्कर्म कांड में पीड़िता के पिता की हत्या में कुलदीप सेंगर व उनके छोटे भाई समेत सभी सात दोषियों को कोर्ट ने दस-दस साल की सजा सुनाई है। कुलदीप के बाद अब उनके भाई को भी सजा होने से सेंगर खेमे में मायूसी है। शहर व गांव स्थित आवासों पर सन्नाटा पसरा है। एहतियात के तौर पर थाना पुलिस लगातार गश्त कर रही है।

 
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलदीप सेंगर व अतुल सिंह सेंगर की फाइल फोटो
कुलदीप सेंगर व अतुल सिंह सेंगर की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में तैनात पुलिस एवं सीआरपीएफ
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में तैनात पुलिस एवं सीआरपीएफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलदीप सेंगर के गांव स्थित आवास के बाहर गश्त करती पुलिस
कुलदीप सेंगर के गांव स्थित आवास के बाहर गश्त करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलदीप सेंगर के शहर स्थित आवास पर पसरा सन्नाटा
कुलदीप सेंगर के शहर स्थित आवास पर पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
