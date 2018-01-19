बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a61f7f74f1c1b91268b5345","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-statement-about-up-cm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 '\u0909\u0917\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0939\u0930' \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रदेश सरकार के लिए अखिलेश ने 'उगला जहर' कहा- त्रस्त है पूरी जनता
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 07:54 PM IST
यूपी के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने अपने गांव पहुंचकर प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर जहर उगला। अखिलेश ने कहा विकास के नाम पर भाजपा ने जनता काे सुनहरे सपने दिखाये जाे सालभर बाद भी पूरे हाेते हुए नजर नहीं अा रहे हैं।
