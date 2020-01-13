शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kannauj ›   Akhilesh Yadav gave big statement about the Kannauj accident

कन्नौज हादसे में सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा, बस मालिक को बचाने में जुटा प्रशासन: अखिलेश यादव

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी कन्नौज, Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 08:53 PM IST
अखिलेश यादव बोले- सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा
1 of 6
अखिलेश यादव बोले- सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज के छिबरामऊ जीटी रोड पर घिलोई गांव के सामने ट्रक व स्लीपर बस भिड़ंत के बाद सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों से  मामले की जानकारी ली। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार मौतों का आंकड़ा छुपा रही है।

सोमवार दोपहर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। दिनेश शाक्य एडवोकेट, महेश यादव व महेंद्र यादव से प्रकरण की जानकारी ली। हादसे के बाद जली बस को भी देखा। अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि सरकार इस हादसे में मौतों का आंकड़ा छिपा रही है। घटना को चार दिन का समय बीत चुका है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
bus accident in up bus accident news bus accident in kannauj kannauj road accident
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Punjab
Chandigarh

गिद्दा और भंगड़ा डाल मनाई लोहड़ी, सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की, देखिए ये खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

13 जनवरी 2020

इनसेट में डीएसपी देविंदर सिंह
Jammu

गणतंत्र दिवस पर बड़े हमले की साजिश रच रहे थे डीएसपी के साथ पकड़े गए आतंकी, ये प्रदेश थे निशाने पर

13 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Yamraj And ganesh ji Aware Public to wear helmet And traffic Rules in chamoli
Chamoli

यहां ट्रैफिक रूल तोड़ने पर अचानक सामने आ गए 'यमराज' और 'गणेश जी', किया ये काम, तस्वीरें...

13 जनवरी 2020

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

तस्वीरें: जम्मू-कश्मीर में बारिश, बर्फबारी से आफत, हाईवे बंद, हजारों वाहन फंसे, उड़ाने रद्द

13 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

कैबिनेट मीटिंग खत्म होते ही लखनऊ से गोरखपुर पहुंचे CM योगी, तस्वीरें में देखें पहले दिन की झलकियां

13 जनवरी 2020

कुत्ते ने नवजात बच्चे की आंख नोची, दर्दनाक मौत
Farrukhabad

जन्म के बाद ठीक से बच्चे का चेहरा भी न देख पाई थी मां, यमराज बनकर आया कुत्ता और छीन ली सांसें

13 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

निर्भया के चारों दोषियों को होगी फांसी
Meerut

फांसी से पहले दोषी की अंतिम इच्छा पूछे जाने का नहीं है कोई प्रावधान, मृत्युदंड से जुड़े अनजाने तथ्य

13 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

150 निजी ट्रेनें चलाने का खाका तैयार, इन रूटों पर दौड़ेंगी गाड़ियां, ये होगा फायदा

13 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
विज्ञापन
गोरखपुर महोत्सव में लगे साइंस मेला में आकर्षण का केंद्र बना पर्स गन।
Gorakhpur

मनचलों की अब खैर नहीं, बेटियों का पर्स और लिपस्टिक ही उनके होश ठिकाने लगा देगी

13 जनवरी 2020

राजू श्रीवास्तव ने दर्शकों को अपनी हास्य कला से खूब हंसाया।
Gorakhpur

राजू श्रीवास्तव बोले-मोदी की मिमिक्री सिखाने के सौ रुपये लिए, चाय बनाना सिखा गया

13 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
gorakhnath temple
Gorakhpur

क्यों गोरखनाथ मंदिर में एक दिन बाद मनेगा मकरसंक्रांति का पर्व? क्या कहते हैं मुख्य पुजारी

13 जनवरी 2020

बस में लगी आग
Kanpur

कन्नौज हादसा: चार दिन नहीं बीते दोषी अफसरों को क्लीन चिट देने की तैयारी, कौन है मौताें का जिम्मेदार

13 जनवरी 2020

फ्रांस के रोमैन
Varanasi

फ्रांस के रोमैन भारतीय धर्म और संस्कृति से इतने हुए प्रभावित कि काशी में आकर बन गए...

13 जनवरी 2020

कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
Kanpur

मकर संक्रांति से बदलेगा मौसम, यूपी के कई शहरों में होगी बारिश, मौसम विभाग की ये जानकारी जरूर पढ़ लें

13 जनवरी 2020

अटल की प्रतिमा को देखने पहुंचे लोग
Lucknow

अटलजी की प्रतिमा को देख अभिभूत हुए लोग, सेल्फी लेने की रही होड़, तस्वीरें

13 जनवरी 2020

प्रदर्शनी में बांस से बनी वस्तुएं खरीदती युवतियां
Jammu

सोने-चांदी से नहीं, ये हैं बांस से बने खूबसूरत सामान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

13 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

आतंकियों संग पकड़े गए डीएसपी से पहला सवाल...तुम ऐसा कैसे कर सकते हो, आईबी-रॉ पूछताछ में जुटी

13 जनवरी 2020

50 साल की महिला ने दिया जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः 50 साल की महिला ने जुड़वा बच्चों को दिया जन्म, शादी के 30 साल बाद गूंजी किलकारी

13 जनवरी 2020

कन्नौज हादसा
Kanpur

कन्नौज हादसा: जिसकी बस में जिंदा जले 20 लोग वो चंद वर्षो में कैसे बना अकूत संपत्ति का मालिक

13 जनवरी 2020

गड्ढे की वजह से गई महिला की जान
Agra

जिस सड़क पर गड्ढे ने ली जान...वो सरकारी कागजों में चकाचक, हादसे के बाद मांगी रिपोर्ट

13 जनवरी 2020

jaipur mother and son murder case
Kanpur

जयपुर हत्याकांड: श्वेता का सिम हत्यारोपी के घर से बरामद, मांगी गई थी 30 लाख की फिरौती, हुआ खुलासा

13 जनवरी 2020

jaipur mother and son murder case
Kanpur

दोहरा हत्याकांड: मुझमे विटामिन बी-12 की कमी, तभी नहीं आते आंसू, रोहित का अजीब बयान सुन पुलिस हैरान

13 जनवरी 2020

अखिलेश यादव बोले- सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा
अखिलेश यादव बोले- सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखिलेश बोले- सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा
अखिलेश बोले- सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखिलेश बोले- सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा
अखिलेश बोले- सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिजनों से मिलने पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव
परिजनों से मिलने पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखिलेश बोले- सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा
अखिलेश बोले- सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

राहुल गांधी की पीएम मोदी को चुनौती, कहा- बिना पुलिस किसी यूनिवर्सिटी में जाकर दिखाएं

राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी पर तीखा हमला बोला है।पीएम पर देश को बांटने का आरोप लगाते हुए राहुल ने पीएम मोदी को चुनौती तक दे डाली।

13 जनवरी 2020

काजोल 2:48

फिल्म तान्हाजी को लेकर काजोल ने शेयर की कई बातें, बताई अजय देवगन को पसंद करने की वजह

13 जनवरी 2020

concept pic

रेल यात्रियों को घर बैठे मिल जाएगी टिकट से जुड़ी ये खास जानकारी, देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

13 जनवरी 2020

नोएडा 3:08

योगी आदित्यनाथ सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, यूपी में पुलिस आयुक्त प्रणाली लागू

13 जनवरी 2020

पुलिस 5:05

यूपी में योगी सरकार ने बनाए नोएडा और लखनऊ में पुलिस कमिश्नर, यहां समझें क्या होता है कमिश्नर सिस्टम

13 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited