कन्नौज हादसे में सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा, बस मालिक को बचाने में जुटा प्रशासन: अखिलेश यादव

{"_id":"5e1c89148ebc3e87f736a1f4","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-gave-big-statement-about-the-kannauj-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश यादव बोले- सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1c89148ebc3e87f736a1f4","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-gave-big-statement-about-the-kannauj-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश बोले- सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1c89148ebc3e87f736a1f4","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-gave-big-statement-about-the-kannauj-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश बोले- सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1c89148ebc3e87f736a1f4","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-gave-big-statement-about-the-kannauj-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1c89148ebc3e87f736a1f4","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-gave-big-statement-about-the-kannauj-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
परिजनों से मिलने पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1c89148ebc3e87f736a1f4","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-gave-big-statement-about-the-kannauj-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u094c\u091c \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश बोले- सरकार छिपा रही मौतों का आंकड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला