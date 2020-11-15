दिवाली मनाने सैफई पहुंचे अखिलेश ने चाचा शिवपाल को दिया ये गिफ्ट, कभी नाम जुड़ने से हो जाते थे नाराज

{"_id":"5fb0f4828ebc3e9b83378acc","slug":"akhilesh-arrived-at-saifai-to-celebrate-diwali-gifted-him-to-uncle-shivpal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u092b\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f, \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सैफई स्थित आवास पर कार्यकर्ताओं से मिलते अखिलेश
अखिलेश के साथ सेल्फी लेने वालों की मची होड़
कार्यकर्ताओं से मुखातिब होते अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव
अखिलेश यादव से मिलने पहुंचे सपेरा समाज के लोग
