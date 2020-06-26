PHOTOS: पति कर रहा था घर पर पत्नी और बच्चों का इंतजार, तभी पहुंची सड़क हादसे में मौत की खबर, फूट-फूट कर रोया

{"_id":"5ef628b7b6bf8f4e706f1c43","slug":"accident-in-up-six-people-including-three-people-of-the-same-family-died-in-a-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सड़क हादसे में छह की मौत, मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ef628b7b6bf8f4e706f1c43","slug":"accident-in-up-six-people-including-three-people-of-the-same-family-died-in-a-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ट्रक की टक्कर से टेंपो के उड़े परखच्चे
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ef628b7b6bf8f4e706f1c43","slug":"accident-in-up-six-people-including-three-people-of-the-same-family-died-in-a-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौत के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ef628b7b6bf8f4e706f1c43","slug":"accident-in-up-six-people-including-three-people-of-the-same-family-died-in-a-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल महिला
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ef628b7b6bf8f4e706f1c43","slug":"accident-in-up-six-people-including-three-people-of-the-same-family-died-in-a-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल सवारियां
- फोटो : amar ujala