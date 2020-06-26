शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   accident in up: Six people, including three people of the same family, died in a road accident

PHOTOS: पति कर रहा था घर पर पत्नी और बच्चों का इंतजार, तभी पहुंची सड़क हादसे में मौत की खबर, फूट-फूट कर रोया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 26 Jun 2020 10:36 PM IST
सड़क हादसे में छह की मौत, मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
1 of 5
सड़क हादसे में छह की मौत, मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में कानपुर-सागर राजमार्ग पर शुक्रवार शाम ट्रक की टक्कर से टेंपो चालक समेत छह लोगों की मौत हो गई। एक वकील समेत छह लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। टेंपो में टक्कर मारने के बाद चालक ट्रक समेत भाग निकला। देर शाम ट्रक को पकड़ लिया गया। हादसे में एक ही परिवार के तीन लोगों की मौत से कोहराम मच गया है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सेना में शामिल होने के जोश, जुनून और जज्बे को 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' का साथ, अमर उजाला के पाठकों को NDA, AFCAT, CDS व CAPF कोर्स की फीस पर विशेष छूट ऑफर की जा रही है
Click Here
विज्ञापन
up news accident accident news accident news up up accident news kanpur news kanpur accident news today kanpur accident news in hindi crime news crime news up up crime news accident in highway six dead in accident

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: एक दिन में 23 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, एसआरएन के डॉक्टर और स्वास्थ्यकर्मी शामिल

26 जून 2020

इनामुल हक
Lucknow

अल कायदा चीफ आमिर उमर की जगह लेना चाहता था इनामुल, मोबाइल से मिली कई अहम जानकारी

26 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
India China Nepal Dispute: ITBP Order to Soldier to back On duty on border Area
Dehradun

चीन सीमा पर भारतीय सुरक्षा बलों ने लिपुलेख में सुरक्षा बढ़ाई, आईटीबीपी ने छुट्टी पर गए जवानों को वापस बुलाया

26 जून 2020

क्वारंटीन सेंटर से भागी थी संवासिनियां
Kanpur

यूपी: दुष्कर्म आरोपी ने क्वारंटीन सेंटर से कोरोना पॉजिटिव संवासिनियों को भगाया था, जांच में हुआ चौंका देने वाला खुलासा

26 जून 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
Puja

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
बाबा गोरखनाथ की आरती करते सीएम योगी। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ से जुड़ी यह बात नहीं जानते होंगे आप, इस चीज से बनता है मंदिर का प्रसाद

26 जून 2020

सावन
Prayagraj

sawan month 2020: सावन में अबकी पांच सोमवार, वर्षों बाद 36 शुभ योग के साथ शुरू हो रहा पावन माह

26 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: छह साल की उम्र, सामने हुईं पांच हत्याएं, रात भर लाशों संग लेटी रही मासूम

26 जून 2020

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल (रिटायर्ड) सतीश दुआ ने शेयर की ये तस्वीर
Jammu

लद्दाख की बाना टॉप का किस्साः इस योद्धा ने बर्फ की 1500 फीट ऊंची दीवार पर चढ़ उड़ाए थे पाक के होश

26 जून 2020

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी
Prayagraj

कुंभ में हुई सैकड़ों मौत का आंकड़ा छिपाने में व्यवस्थ थी तत्कालीन सरकार : पीएम

26 जून 2020

रेवाड़ी में टिड्डी दल का हमला।
Chandigarh

हरियाणा के रेवाड़ी जिले में टिड्डी दल का हमला, आपात बैठक बुलाई गई, देखें तस्वीरें

26 जून 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
Puja

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
फूलन देवी, बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती, बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर (मृतक)
Kanpur

फूलन देवी के करीबी बसपा नेता की हत्या के लिए छह महीने पहले भी दी गई थी दस लाख की सुपारी, हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

26 जून 2020

भारतीय वायु सेना (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Jammu

जब भारतीय वायुसेना के चार जांबाजों ने पाकिस्तान में घुसकर उड़ाई थी हथियारों से भरी ट्रेन

26 जून 2020

नाग-नागिन
Agra

खेत में नाग-नागिन के जोड़े का 'डांस'... देखकर दंग रह गए ग्रामीण, यहां देखिए तस्वीरें

26 जून 2020

विनोद कुमार जैन एडवोकेट घोड़े पर पथ संचलन करते हुए (फाइल फोटो)
Meerut

आपातकाल की कड़वी यादें: लोकतंत्र सेनानी बोले- बहुत यातनाएं झेलीं, चने और गुड़ खाकर भरते थे पेट

26 जून 2020

सिया कक्कड़
Delhi NCR

टिकटॉक स्टार सिया कक्कड़ की ये ख्वाहिश रह गई अधूरी, बनना चाहती थी...

26 जून 2020

सिया कक्कड़
Delhi NCR

सिया कक्कड़ ने सुसाइड से 22 घंटे पहले बनाया था ये वीडियो, इस पंजाबी सिंगर के गाने पर किया डांस

26 जून 2020

पत्नी और अन्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

तस्वीरें: पति के दोस्त को दिया ये लालच, फिर रची खतरनाक साजिश, खौफनाक है वारदात

26 जून 2020

पुलिस ने पकड़े लूट के आरोपी
Agra

मथुरा पुलिस ने 24 घंटे में किया लूट की वारदात का खुलासा, नौकरानी की साजिश से सहमा परिवार

26 जून 2020

india china dispute : China and Nepal endured with vigilance by Indian security forces
Dehradun

भारतीय सुरक्षा बलों की सतर्कता से सहमा चीन व नेपाल, कड़ी चौकसी के बाद सीमा पर शांति

26 जून 2020

weather update: weather prediction for coming days 
Lucknow

मानसून की दस्तक के साथ बदला लखनऊ का मिजाज, कभी रिमझिम तो कभी तेज बारिश से शहर तरबतर

26 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Weather update: झमाझम बारिश के बाद साफ हुआ आसमान, अगले तीन-चार दिन तक बूंदाबांदी के आसार

26 जून 2020

सिया कक्कड़
Delhi NCR

टिकटॉक स्टार सिया कक्कड़ के कमरे से मिले अहम दस्तावेज, सामने आएगा सुसाइड का असली सच!

26 जून 2020

सड़क हादसे में छह की मौत, मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
सड़क हादसे में छह की मौत, मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
ट्रक की टक्कर से टेंपो के उड़े परखच्चे
ट्रक की टक्कर से टेंपो के उड़े परखच्चे - फोटो : amar ujala
मौत के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
मौत के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : amar ujala
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल महिला
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल महिला - फोटो : amar ujala
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल सवारियां
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल सवारियां - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited