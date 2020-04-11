लॉकडाउन का 18वां दिन: सख्ती के बावजूद लोग अभी भी नहीं आ रहे बाज, कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों का हाल

{"_id":"5e91676e8ebc3e7697289b50","slug":"18th-day-of-lockdown-see-the-condition-of-surrounding-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e 18\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928: \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन का 18वां दिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e91676e8ebc3e7697289b50","slug":"18th-day-of-lockdown-see-the-condition-of-surrounding-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e 18\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928: \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन का 18वां दिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e91676e8ebc3e7697289b50","slug":"18th-day-of-lockdown-see-the-condition-of-surrounding-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e 18\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928: \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन का 18वां दिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e91676e8ebc3e7697289b50","slug":"18th-day-of-lockdown-see-the-condition-of-surrounding-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e 18\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928: \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन का 18वां दिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e91676e8ebc3e7697289b50","slug":"18th-day-of-lockdown-see-the-condition-of-surrounding-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e 18\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928: \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन का 18वां दिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e91676e8ebc3e7697289b50","slug":"18th-day-of-lockdown-see-the-condition-of-surrounding-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u093e 18\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928: \u0938\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन का 18वां दिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला