18th day of lockdown, see the condition of surrounding districts including Kanpur

लॉकडाउन का 18वां दिन: सख्ती के बावजूद लोग अभी भी नहीं आ रहे बाज, कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 11 Apr 2020 12:34 PM IST
लॉकडाउन का 18वां दिन
1 of 6
लॉकडाउन का 18वां दिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन के 18वें दिन कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों उन्नाव, औरैया, फर्रुखाबाद, कन्नौज, महोबा, बांदा, हमीरपुर, उरई में सुबह से दुकानों और सड़कों पर भीड़ दिखाई दी। यहां लॉकडाउन का कोई असर नहीं दिखा। लोग बेखौफ होकर लॉकडाउन की धज्जियां उड़ाते नजर आए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
up news lockdown news coronavirus coronavirus news lockdown in kanpur

लॉकडाउन का 18वां दिन
लॉकडाउन का 18वां दिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
