निर्भया कांड के दोषी पवन के समर्थन में उतरे दोनों चाचा, बस्ती में किए चौंकाने वाले दावे

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, बस्ती।, Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 01:35 PM IST
पवन कुमार गुप्ता ने सात साल बाद की दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में याचिका
पवन कुमार गुप्ता ने सात साल बाद की दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में याचिका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के चार दोषियों में से एक पवन कुमार गुप्ता ने सात साल बाद दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर यह दावा किया है कि वह 2012 में नाबालिग था। पवन मूल रूप से बस्ती जिले के लालगंज थाना क्षेत्र के जगन्नाथपुर का रहने वाला है। यहीं के रहने वाले पवन के दो चाचा जुग्गी लाल व सुभाष चंद्र भी भतीजे के समर्थन में उतर आए हैं। उन्होंने पवन के लेकर कई चौंकाने वाले दावे किए हैं।
पवन कुमार गुप्ता ने सात साल बाद की दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में याचिका
पवन कुमार गुप्ता ने सात साल बाद की दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में याचिका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
निर्भया में दोषियों की फांसी का रास्ता साफ
निर्भया में दोषियों की फांसी का रास्ता साफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पवन जल्लाद
पवन जल्लाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Nirbhaya
Nirbhaya - फोटो : Social Media
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
