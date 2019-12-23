शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   gorakhpur violence two main mastermind accused arrest police, know what all this happen

गोरखपुर में भड़की हिंसा में बड़ा खुलासा, तबरेज और रेहान ने इस तरह रचा था षडयंत्र

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर, Updated Mon, 23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM IST
सीएए के विरोध में देशभर में क्यों प्रदर्शन
1 of 5
सीएए के विरोध में देशभर में क्यों प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जुमे की नमाज के बाद हिंसा फैलाने के मामले में रविवार को नया खुलासा हुआ। कोतवाली प्रभारी जयदीप वर्मा ने जो मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है, उसके मुताबिक हिंसा के पीछे सोची-समझी साजिश थी। नखास चौक के तबरेज सिमनानी और इलाहीबाग के रेहान ने पूरा षडयंत्र रचा था, जिसे भीड़ को उकसाकर अंजाम दिया गया। इसके लिए चार थाना क्षेत्रों से भीड़ बुलाई गई थी।  

पुलिस के मुताबिक, हिंसा फैलाने में असकरगंज मदीना मस्जिद के मुतवल्ली परवेज आलम भी नामजद हैं। इस्माइलपुर के सगे भाई जिशान और मोहम्मद सोहेब को आरोपी बनाया गया है। हिंसा फैलाने के लिए चार थाना क्षेत्रों (कोतवाली, तिवारीपुर, गोरखनाथ और राजघाट) से भीड़ जुटाई गई थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसी मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार, जानिये ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
violence in gorakhpur gorakhpur voilence gorakhpur police caa nrc citizenship amendment act 2019
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ghantaghar meerut
Baghpat

भारी बवाल और उपद्रव के बाद मेरठ में चौथे दिन इंटरनेट सेवाएं बहाल, देखें अब कैसा है यूपी का हाल

23 दिसंबर 2019

मस्जिद
Jammu

कश्मीर में झेलम पर पुल के लिए हटेगी 40 साल पुरानी मस्जिद, 2002 से चल रहा था विवाद

23 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
Car Fall into Ditch at mussoorie dehradun route
Dehradun

मसूरी मार्ग पर एक वाहन अनियंत्रित होकर गहरी खाई में गिरा, दो लोगों की मौत

23 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून पास होने के बाद जन्मी ये बच्ची, नाम पड़ा नागरिकता
Delhi NCR

जानिए कौन है ये बच्ची जिसका पीएम मोदी ने अपनी रैली में किया जिक्र, नागरिकता कानून से जुड़ा है रिश्ता

23 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
सेंट पीटर्स चर्च परिसर में स्थित अकबरी चर्च
Agra

क्रिसमसः कभी जहांगीर ने तुड़वाया था अकबर के नाम पर बना उत्तर भारत का पहला 'अकबरी चर्च'

23 दिसंबर 2019

पोस्ट ऑफिस
Chandigarh

जनवरी 2020 से पोस्ट ऑफिस में मिलेगी शानदार स्कीम, 5 क्लिक करके फायदा समझिए

23 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

किराड़ी में लगी आग, 9 की मौत
Delhi NCR

किराड़ी अग्निकांडः भीषण आग ने उठने तक का मौका न दिया, जिंदा जले सोते हुए नौ लोग

23 दिसंबर 2019

रामकुमार (फाइल फोटो), घर के बाहर लगी भीड़ और पड़ताल करती पुलिस
Lucknow

ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां मारकर पूर्व प्रधान की हत्या, सिर को निशाना बनाते हुए की फायरिंग, मचा हड़कंप

23 दिसंबर 2019

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
विज्ञापन
jammu-srinagar highway jam
Jammu

शीतलहर की मार बरकरार, जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे चौथे दिन भी बंद, तापमान में लगातार गिरावट

23 दिसंबर 2019

अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल सिपाही और बदमाश।
Varanasi

जौनपुर में सुबह-सुबह पुलिस और बदमाश के बीच चलीं तड़ातड़ गोलियां, इनामी गिरफ्तार

23 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
प्रदर्शन
Meerut

मेरठ बवाल: कश्मीरी-बांग्लादेशियों के होने के सबूत मिले, खुफिया एजेंसियों ने शासन को भेजी रिपोर्ट

23 दिसंबर 2019

जेबकतरों से परेशान हुए लोग
Delhi NCR

पीएम मोदी की धन्यवाद रैली खत्म होते ही उड़े लोगों के होश, सुनते रहे भाषण और कट गई जेब

23 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस चौकी को फूंका
Meerut

बवालियों ने इस्लामाबाद चौकी पर पेट्रोल बम से किया था हमला, पुलिसकर्मियों ने ऐसे बचाई जान

23 दिसंबर 2019

लाइब्रेरी में टेबल के नीचे छिपे छात्र
Delhi NCR

जामिया हिंसा: लाठीचार्ज में चली गई आंखों की रोशनी, पढ़ाई छोड़ वापस घर जाना चाहते हैं मिन्हाजुद्दीन

23 दिसंबर 2019

christmas 2019
Delhi NCR

क्रिसमस के लिए बाजार व मॉल तैयार, सजाए जा रहे हैं चर्च, तोहफा देने खुद आएंगे सेंटा

23 दिसंबर 2019

उपद्रवियों ने फूंकी पुलिस चौकी, गाड़ियों में लगाई आग
Kanpur

पुलिस का दावा कानपुर में हिंसा भड़काने के पीछे सिमी, एआईएमआईएम और पीएफआई से जुड़े लोगों का हाथ

23 दिसंबर 2019

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज शांत, लेकिन 24 तक बंद रहेगी इंटरनेट सेवा, बढ़ी लोगों की परेशानी

23 दिसंबर 2019

paint my city prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः पेंट माई सिटी की पेंटिंग्स हुई बदरंग, कहीं रंग पड़ा फीका तो कहीं अतिक्रमण से परेशानी

23 दिसंबर 2019

डीएम ने बीमार वृद्धा को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, बेटों ने बात रखी
Gorakhpur

खबर छपते ही बीमार वृद्धा के इलाज को आगे आए DM, बेटों का ऐसा बयान, कर देगा हैरान

23 दिसंबर 2019

गोरखपुर में आज हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन को रोका जा सकता था
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में न होती हिंसा, अगर ये 5 सबूत नजरअंदाज न करती पुलिस, एकलौती गलती ले डूबी

23 दिसंबर 2019

Unnao case
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: जबरन छीना दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का शव, पुलिस ने पीड़ित परिवार की एक न सुनी, और...

23 दिसंबर 2019

ताजमहल
Agra

इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने का दिखा असर, विश्व प्रसिद्घ स्मारक पर घटे सैलानी

23 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए के विरोध में देशभर में क्यों प्रदर्शन
सीएए के विरोध में देशभर में क्यों प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर में भी हिंसक प्रदर्शन
गोरखपुर में भी हिंसक प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर में नखास में भीड़ बेकाबू
गोरखपुर में नखास में भीड़ बेकाबू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर में आज हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन को रोका जा सकता था
गोरखपुर में आज हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन को रोका जा सकता था - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंद दिशाहीन युवकों ने कौम को परेशानी में डाला
चंद दिशाहीन युवकों ने कौम को परेशानी में डाला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव : क्या आजसू से अलग होकर चुनाव लड़ना रही सबसे बड़ी भूल?

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव नतीजों के ताजा रुझानों से साफ है कि अब कांग्रेस-जेएमएम गठबंधन को बहुमत मिल रहा है और जेएमएम के हेमंत सोरेन मुख्यमंत्री बन सकते हैं। रुझानों बता रहे हैं कि भाजपा इस बार पिछड़ती दिख रही है।

23 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत 2:50

Jharkhand Election 2019: हेमंत सोरेन के सिर सजेगा झारखंड का ताज, विरासत में मिली है राजनीति

23 दिसंबर 2019

जामिया हिंसा 1:47

CAA पर दिल्ली में जामिया हिंसा का सीसीटीवी दिल्ली पुलिस ने किया जारी, उपद्रवी बस में लगा रहे आग

23 दिसंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया 2:30

INDvsWI : टीम इंडिया के 5 धुरंधरों ने दमदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत ऐसे दी वेस्टइंडीज को पटखनी

23 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:16

बिजनौर में गरजी प्रियंका गांधी, मारे गए प्रदर्शनकारियों के परिवारों से की मुलाकात

22 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited