गोरखपुर में भड़की हिंसा में बड़ा खुलासा, तबरेज और रेहान ने इस तरह रचा था षडयंत्र

{"_id":"5e006b2d8ebc3e881d0f94ba","slug":"gorakhpur-violence-two-main-mastermind-accused-arrest-police-know-what-all-this-happen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u092c\u0930\u0947\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0937\u0921\u092f\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएए के विरोध में देशभर में क्यों प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e006b2d8ebc3e881d0f94ba","slug":"gorakhpur-violence-two-main-mastermind-accused-arrest-police-know-what-all-this-happen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u092c\u0930\u0947\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0937\u0921\u092f\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में भी हिंसक प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e006b2d8ebc3e881d0f94ba","slug":"gorakhpur-violence-two-main-mastermind-accused-arrest-police-know-what-all-this-happen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u092c\u0930\u0947\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0937\u0921\u092f\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में नखास में भीड़ बेकाबू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e006b2d8ebc3e881d0f94ba","slug":"gorakhpur-violence-two-main-mastermind-accused-arrest-police-know-what-all-this-happen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u092c\u0930\u0947\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0937\u0921\u092f\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में आज हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन को रोका जा सकता था
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e006b2d8ebc3e881d0f94ba","slug":"gorakhpur-violence-two-main-mastermind-accused-arrest-police-know-what-all-this-happen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u092c\u0930\u0947\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0937\u0921\u092f\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंद दिशाहीन युवकों ने कौम को परेशानी में डाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला