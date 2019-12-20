गोरखपुर में बवाल की गवाही देंगी ये 7 तस्वीरें, हिंसा के बाद पुलिस ने लिए पांच बड़े फैसले

{"_id":"5dfce8528ebc3e88062d9579","slug":"gorakhpur-violence-pictures-after-violence-gorakhpur-police-take-five-big-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 7 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सड़कों पर बिखरे ईंट, जूता, चप्पल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfce8528ebc3e88062d9579","slug":"gorakhpur-violence-pictures-after-violence-gorakhpur-police-take-five-big-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 7 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में नखास में भीड़ बेकाबू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfce8528ebc3e88062d9579","slug":"gorakhpur-violence-pictures-after-violence-gorakhpur-police-take-five-big-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 7 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
drgdrg
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfce8528ebc3e88062d9579","slug":"gorakhpur-violence-pictures-after-violence-gorakhpur-police-take-five-big-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 7 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में तैनात पुलिस अधिकारी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfce8528ebc3e88062d9579","slug":"gorakhpur-violence-pictures-after-violence-gorakhpur-police-take-five-big-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 7 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में गश्त करती पुलिस।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfce8528ebc3e88062d9579","slug":"gorakhpur-violence-pictures-after-violence-gorakhpur-police-take-five-big-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 7 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
hthrthrt
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfce8528ebc3e88062d9579","slug":"gorakhpur-violence-pictures-after-violence-gorakhpur-police-take-five-big-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 7 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जल्दी घर आइए बवाल हो गया है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला