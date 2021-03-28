बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Etawah ›   Akhilesh Yadav arrives in Saifai to celebrate Holi with daughters by roadways bus

रोडवेज बस से बेटियों संग होली मनाने सैफई पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव, बोले 2022 में चलवाएंगे वर्ल्ड क्लास बस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा Published by: प्रभापुंज मिश्रा Updated Sun, 28 Mar 2021 08:50 PM IST
बेटियों संग सैफई जाते हुए अखिलेश यादव
1 of 5
बेटियों संग सैफई जाते हुए अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : amar ujala
होली के मौके पर मुलायम सिंह यादव का पूरा परिवार पैतृक गांव सैफई पहुंच कर धूमधाम के साथ त्यौहार मनाता है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव होली मनाने के लिए सपरिवार रविवार दोपहर बाद पैतृक गांव सैफई पहुंच गये।



 
बेटियों संग सैफई जाते हुए अखिलेश यादव
बेटियों संग सैफई जाते हुए अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : amar ujala
बस से सैफई जाते अखिलेश
बस से सैफई जाते अखिलेश - फोटो : amar ujala
रोडवेज बस से सफर करते अखिलेश यादव
रोडवेज बस से सफर करते अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : amar ujala
कार्यकर्ताओं से मिले अखिलेश
कार्यकर्ताओं से मिले अखिलेश - फोटो : amar ujala
अखिलेश यादव और उनकी पत्नी डिंपल यादव (फाइल फोटो)
अखिलेश यादव और उनकी पत्नी डिंपल यादव (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook/Anoop Gupta
