यूपी: पूर्व विधायक की मौत के बाद बवाल, गुस्साई भीड़ पर लाठीचार्ज, तस्वीरों में देखें इलाके में उबाल का हाल

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखीमपुर खीरी, Updated Mon, 07 Sep 2020 10:07 AM IST
former MLA case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखीमपुर खीरी के संपूर्णानगर थाना क्षेत्र के त्रिकोलिया गांव में रविवार दोपहर जमीन पर कब्जा कर रहे लोगों का विरोध करने पहुंचे पूर्व विधायक निरवेंद्र कुमार मिश्रा उर्फ मुन्ना (80) की झगड़े के दौरान मौत हो गई। हमले में पूर्व विधायक की पत्नी सीता, बेटा संजीव मिश्र और पुत्र वधू शीतल भी घायल हो गए। परिवारवालों का आरोप है कि पूर्व विधायक की पीट-पीटकर हत्या की गई है। 
 
रविवार सुबह इंडिया गेट पर दिखी लोगों की भीड़
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में फिर पटरी पर आने लगी जिंदगी, रविवार सुबह कुछ ऐसा था इंडिया गेट का नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

6 सितंबर 2020

former MLA case
former MLA case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व विधायक
पूर्व विधायक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर भीड़
मौके पर भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल विधायक का पुत्र
घायल विधायक का पुत्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डीएम व एसपी को जानकारी देते पूर्व विधायक के पुत्र
डीएम व एसपी को जानकारी देते पूर्व विधायक के पुत्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व विधायक की फाइल फोटो
पूर्व विधायक की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
