गनर के समझाने पर भी नहीं माना अजितेश, हंगामे के बीच पत्नी साक्षी से फोन पर कहा- तुम मत आना यहां

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बरेली, Updated Sat, 30 May 2020 01:04 PM IST
mla daughter Sakshi Mishra Husband Ajitesh Arrested In Bareilly Ajitesh Created ruckus see photos
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
समाजवादी युवजन सभा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष वैभव गंगवार और प्रेम विवाह करने के बाद देश भर में चर्चा में रही साक्षी मिश्रा के पति अजितेश ने शुक्रवार देर रात राजेंद्रनगर इलाके में जमकर गुंडागर्दी की। उन्होंने कार को ओवरटेक करने पर बाइक सवार को पीटने के बाद उसका मोबाइल छीन लिया। पुलिस प्रेमनगर थाने ले आई तो वहां भी दोनों ने हंगामा किया। देर रात पीड़ित ने उनके खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज करा दी। पुलिस ने उनकी कार भी कब्जे में ले ली है। 
mla daughter sakshi case sakshi mishra and ajitesh latest news sakshi mishra ajitesh kumar

हंगामा करता अजितेश
हंगामा करता अजितेश - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
पुलिस ने अजितेश को किया गिरफ्तार
पुलिस ने अजितेश को किया गिरफ्तार - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साक्षी अजितेश
साक्षी अजितेश - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
sakshi and ajitesh
sakshi and ajitesh - फोटो : social media
हंगामा करते हुए अजितेश
हंगामा करते हुए अजितेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
