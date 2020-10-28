शहर चुनें
बरेली हत्याकांड: पहला प्रेमी छोड़कर सरकारी नौकरी वाला चुना, फेसबुक पर दोस्तों के साथ तस्वीरों की भरमार, पति का..

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बरेली, Updated Wed, 28 Oct 2020 11:19 AM IST
Bareilly Teacher murder case
1 of 5
Bareilly Teacher murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरेली शिक्षक हत्याकांड में एक और नया खुलासा हुआ है। विनीता उर्फ बिंदु की सीधे-सादे मिजाज के शिक्षक पति अवधेश से कभी पटरी नहीं खाई। वह चमक-दमक भरी जिंदगी जीने की शौकीन थी और इसके लिए इतनी रईस बनना चाहती थी कि जी भरके पैसे खर्च कर सके। इसीलिए पहले घर पर ही रिलैक्स जोन नाम से ब्यूटी पार्लर खोला औ फिर अपने भाई के साथ एक नेटवर्किंग कंपनी भी ज्वाइन कर ली और बरेली में उसका काम शुरू किया।
Bareilly Teacher murder case
Bareilly Teacher murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी विनिता
आरोपी विनिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी विनिता
आरोपी विनिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bareilly speaker murder
bareilly speaker murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी पत्नी-अवधेश-पत्नी की बहन
आरोपी पत्नी-अवधेश-पत्नी की बहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
