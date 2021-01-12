शहर चुनें
National Youth Day: Never lost courage even after husband's death, Bundeli daughter is the only woman kuli among 65 men

National Youth Day: पति की मौत के बाद भी नहीं खोई हिम्मत, 65 पुरूषों के बीच अकेली महिला कुली है बुंदेली बेटी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा, Updated Tue, 12 Jan 2021 11:04 AM IST
बुंदेलखंड की बेटी बनी कुली
1 of 5
बुंदेलखंड की बेटी बनी कुली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संध्या...अपने इस नाम के मायने को मात देने वाली बुंदेलखंड की एक महिला। जिक्र सिर्फ इसलिए कि घर-परिवार और समाज के लिए वह नया सवेरा बनी हुई है। वह कटनी रेलवे स्टेशन पर कुली नंबर-36 के रूप में अपनी पहचान बना चुकी है और रेलवे के लिए भी कुछ खास है।

महिला सशक्तीकरण की बात आते ही उसका नाम लिया जाता है। वह अपना पूरा नाम संध्या मारावी बताती है। बांह पर पहने पीतल के कुली नंबर-36 के बिल्ले को भी दिखाती है मानो नाम और काम के 36 के आंकड़े को समझा रही हो। 65 पुरुष कुलियों के बीच वह अकेली महिला कुली है।
banda kanpur up news banda news bundelkhand


Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

