Somewhere on the bicycle and somewhere like animals, the workers who are loaded in vehicles, only the race to return home

कहीं पैदल तो कहीं साइकिल से और कहीं जानवरों की तरह वाहनों में लदे मजदूरों में सिर्फ घर वापसी की होड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Wed, 20 May 2020 12:08 AM IST
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
 सैकड़ों किलोमीटर का सफर तय करते हुए प्रवासी मजदूरों के आने का सिलसिला बदस्तूर जारी है। कोई परिवार के साथ तपती धूप में पैदल ही चला आ रहा है तो कोई साइकिल पर गृहस्थी लादे जैसे-तैसे बस घर पहुंच जाना चाहता है। बीमार, थके बच्चे चलते-चलते ऊंघने लगते हैं लेकिन, रुकता कोई नहीं। ऐसे मजदूरों की संख्या भी बड़ी है जो मुंबई, नासिक, हैदराबाद, गाजियाबाद, सूरत आदि शहरों से ट्रकों और टेंपो में जानवरों की तरह ठूंसे चले आ रहे हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
