Prayagraj: Dead body of competing student found in drain

प्रयागराजः नाले में उतराता मिला प्रतियोगी छात्र का शव, हत्या की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज, Updated Fri, 13 Mar 2020 01:27 AM IST
हत्या
1 of 3
हत्या
दारागंज में शास्त्री ब्रिज के पास स्थित नाले में प्रतियोगी छात्र रोहित सोनी(24) शव नाले में उतराता मिला। वह सुबह से गायब था और शाम को उसका शव मिला। पुलिस आशंका जता रही है कि वह हादसे का शिकार हुआ। फिलहाल शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। 
prayagraj prayagraj news murder in prayagraj crime

हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, इलाहाबाद
