टूंडला उपचुनाव: कोरोना काल में लोकतंत्र के पर्व का जश्न, मतदाताओं में जबरदस्त उत्साह

{"_id":"5fa0e2dc8ebc3eefb87dfa2b","slug":"tundla-assembly-by-election-voters-queue-outside-polling-booth-in-firozabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0942\u0902\u0921\u0932\u093e \u0909\u092a\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टूंडला विधानसभा उपचुनाव: मतदाताओं में उत्साह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान केंद्र पर मतदाता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान केंद्र के बाहर मतदाताओं की कतार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टूंडला विधानसभा उपचुनाव: मतदाताओं में उत्साह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान केंद्र के बाहर तैनात फोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला