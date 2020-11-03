शहर चुनें
टूंडला उपचुनाव: कोरोना काल में लोकतंत्र के पर्व का जश्न, मतदाताओं में जबरदस्त उत्साह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टूंडला (फिरोजाबाद), Updated Tue, 03 Nov 2020 10:25 AM IST
टूंडला विधानसभा उपचुनाव: मतदाताओं में उत्साह
टूंडला विधानसभा उपचुनाव: मतदाताओं में उत्साह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद जनपद की टूंडला विधानसभा सीट के उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान जारी है। मंगलवार सुबह सात बजे से मतदान प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई। सुबह से ही मतदाताओं में जबरदस्त उत्साह देखने को मिला। कोरोना काल में मतदाता लोकतंत्र के पर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा ले रहे हैं और नियमों का पालन करते हुए अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभा रहे हैं। 
टूंडला विधानसभा उपचुनाव: मतदाताओं में उत्साह
टूंडला विधानसभा उपचुनाव: मतदाताओं में उत्साह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान केंद्र पर मतदाता
मतदान केंद्र पर मतदाता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान केंद्र के बाहर मतदाताओं की कतार
मतदान केंद्र के बाहर मतदाताओं की कतार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टूंडला विधानसभा उपचुनाव: मतदाताओं में उत्साह
टूंडला विधानसभा उपचुनाव: मतदाताओं में उत्साह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान केंद्र के बाहर तैनात फोर्स
मतदान केंद्र के बाहर तैनात फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
