Shahan Ali Mohsin Will in ROTEX International Car Racing Championship Italy

इटली में चुनौती देंगे 'रफ्तार के बादशाह' शहान अली मोहसिन, आगरावासियों को जीत का इंतजार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 04:20 PM IST
शहान अली मोहसिन
शहान अली मोहसिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी के नेशनल कार्टिंग चैंपियन शहान अली मोहसिन इटली में कल से शुरू होने वाली रोटेक्स इंटरनेशनल कार रेसिंग चैंपियनशिप में इंग्लैंड की डेन हॉलैंड रेसिंग टीम की ओर से फर्राटा भरते दिखेंगे। इस चैंपिनयशिप में किसी भी देश का राष्ट्रीय चैंपियन ही प्रतिभाग कर सकता है। शहान अली मोहसिन ने इस बार के राष्ट्रीय चैंपियन हैं।
shahan ali mohsin karting championship shahan ali mohsin agra fkarting championship
शहान अली मोहसिन
शहान अली मोहसिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रफ्तार के बादशाह शहान अली मोहसिन
रफ्तार के बादशाह शहान अली मोहसिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहान अली मोहसिन
शहान अली मोहसिन - फोटो : facebook
रोटेक्स इंटरनेशनल कार रेसिंग चैंपियनशिप
रोटेक्स इंटरनेशनल कार रेसिंग चैंपियनशिप - फोटो : facebook
shahan ali mohsin
shahan ali mohsin - फोटो : facebook
