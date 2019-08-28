शहर चुनें

Hathway ब्रॉडबैंड का बड़ा धमाल, सिर्फ 399 रुपये में अनलिमिटेड डाटा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 28 Aug 2019 12:57 PM IST
hathway
1 of 5
hathway - फोटो : hathway
भारत में ब्रॉडबैंड की सर्विस देने वाली प्रमुख कंपनियों में से एक Hathway ने एक बार फिर से अपने ग्राहकों के लिए बड़ा ऑफर पेश किया है। Hathway ने ज्यादा-से-ज्यादा ग्राहकों को इकट्ठा करने के लिए 399 रुपये का बेहद ही सस्ता ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान पेश किया है। आइए जानते हैं Hathway के इस प्लान के बारे में विस्तार से...
hathway broadband internet
