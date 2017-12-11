इस काम को करने से अशुभ समय भी आपका कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ पाएगा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Yog-Dhyan
›
these things change your time from bad to good{"_id":"5a2e86d94f1c1b76678c0bc1","slug":"these-things-change-your-time-from-bad-to-good","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Yog-Dhyan","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917-\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","slug":"yoga"}}
अक्सर आपने कई लोगों से सुना होगा कि उनका समय बुरा चल रहा है। लोग अपनी अच्छी और बुरी स्थिति के लिए वक्त को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हैं। जबकि वक्त अच्छा-बुरा नहीं होता, बल्कि आदमी की कोशिशें और उसकी मन की स्थिति अच्छी व बुरी होती हैं। इन सबसे बावजूद भी कभी कभार कुछ चीजे व्यक्ति की कोशिशों को प्रभावित करती है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.