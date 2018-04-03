क्या आपकी कुंडली में है कालसर्प योग, जानिए इसका अशुभ प्रभाव और संकेत
धर्म ज्योतिष, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 01:30 PM IST
1 of 6
जन्म कुंडली में जब सभी ग्रह राहु-केतु के मध्य में आ जाते हैं तो कालसर्प योग बन जाता है। जिसकी कुंडली में यह योग बनता है उसके जीवन में काफी उतार-चढ़ाव और परेशानियां आती है। ज्योतिष शास्त्र में इस योग को अशुभ माना जाता है।
