क्या आपकी कुंडली में है कालसर्प योग, जानिए इसका अशुभ प्रभाव और संकेत

धर्म ज्योतिष, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 01:30 PM IST
know about kaal sarp yoga in kundli
जन्म कुंडली में जब सभी ग्रह राहु-केतु के मध्य में आ जाते हैं तो कालसर्प योग बन जाता है। जिसकी कुंडली में यह योग बनता है उसके जीवन में काफी उतार-चढ़ाव और परेशानियां आती है। ज्योतिष शास्त्र में इस योग को अशुभ माना जाता है।
kaal sarp yog

