Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   More than 900 roads including five national highways closed after snowfall in Himachal

बर्फबारी के बाद घर से सड़क तक जम गई जिंदगी, पांच नेशनल हाईवे समेत 900 से ज्यादा सड़कें बंद

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिमला/देहरादून, Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 10:52 AM IST
बर्फबारी
1 of 5
बर्फबारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिमाचल में बर्फबारी के चलते जीवन अस्त व्यस्त हो गया है। न्यूनतम तापमान गिरने से पाइपों में पानी जम गया है। वहीं दूसरी ओर पांच नेशनल हाईवे समेत 900 से ज्यादा सड़कें बंद हो गई हैं। हिमाचल के 9 स्थानों का तापमान माइनस में रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। राजधानी शिमला में - 3.7 पारा रिकॉर्ड हुआ है। जबकि केलांग में पारा - 14 रिकॉर्ड हुआ है। जानकारी के मुताबिक बीती रात इस मौसम की सबसे सर्द रात रही है।  
snow fall weather shimla weather dehradun weather temperature
बर्फबारी
बर्फबारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी
बर्फबारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी
बर्फबारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी
बर्फबारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फ पर हॉकी खेलते लोग
बर्फ पर हॉकी खेलते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
