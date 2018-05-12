शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: आंधी-तूफान ने मचाया कहर, घरों की छत्तें उड़ी, कई पेड़ गिरे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Sat, 12 May 2018 07:58 PM IST
many Houses roofs blown off and trees fall due to Thunderstorm in himachal
1 of 10
मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी के बीच हिमाचल के कई जिला में आंधी-तूफान ने कहर बरपाया। इससे जन-जीवन पूरी तरह अस्त व्यस्त रहा। 
thunderstorm himachal himachal weather forecast

