{"_id":"5b719c5c42c79223e255799d","slug":"large-scale-due-to-cloudburst-in-mandi-kullu-and-chamba","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तीन जिलों में फटे बादल, मलबे में तब्दील हुए कमरे, लोगों ने ऐसे बचाई जान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 08:28 PM IST
भारी बारिश के चलते कुल्लू, चंबा और मंडी में बादल फटने से भारी नुकसान हुआ है।
