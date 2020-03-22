शहर चुनें

Janata Curfew: पांच बजते ही शंख और घंटी की मधुर ध्वनियों से गूंज उठी देवभूमि

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, शिमला, Updated Sun, 22 Mar 2020 05:42 PM IST
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जनता कर्फ्यू के बीच हिमाचल प्रदेश में पांच बजते ही लोग घरों से बाहर निकले। लोगों ने और शंख बजाया। कइयों ने थाली और घंटी बजाई। शिमला के माल रोड पर लगा सायरन भी बजा। बर्फ से लकदक केलांग में लोगों ने घरों से बाहर निकल कर थालियां बजाईं।
