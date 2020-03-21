शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Coronavirus: Himachal Board of Education postponed 11th and 12th examinations

कोरोना का खौफ: हिमाचल शिक्षा बोर्ड ने स्थगित कीं 11वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाएं

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, धर्मशाला, Updated Sat, 21 Mar 2020 04:24 PM IST
Coronavirus: Himachal Board of Education postponed 11th and 12th examinations
1 of 7
हिमाचल के जिला कांगड़ा में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित दो मामले सामने आने के बाद स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड ने परीक्षाओं को स्थगित कर दिया है। 23 मार्च से शेष बची जमा एक व जमा दो की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को अनिश्चितकाल के लिए फिलहाल टाल दिया गया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब youtube पर करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, join करें दिल्ली के बेहतरीन मैथ्स टीचर भगवती सर की लाइव क्लास 3:00 pm से
Watch Now!
विज्ञापन
coronavirus hpbose exam coronavirus himachal update himachal education board hpbose exam postponed

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

जनता कर्फ्यू से पहले खरीदारी करते लोग
Baghpat

कोरोनवायरस: जनता कर्फ्यू एक दिन का, राशन खरीद रहे महीने भर का, आलू महंगा, टमाटर हुआ और लाल

21 मार्च 2020

भारत पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर
Agra

'मां! मैं सरहद पर हूं, 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का सभी पालन करना, हम सब मिलकर कोरोना को हराएंगे'

21 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
सब्जी व राशन खरीदने उमड़े लोग
Lucknow

CoronaVirus Update: सब्जी व राशन के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, आसमान पर पहुंच गए दाम

21 मार्च 2020

uppsc
Prayagraj

कोरोना वायरसः यूपीपीएससी ने स्थगित किए सभी इंटरव्यू

21 मार्च 2020

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Astrology Services

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
गोरखनाथ मंदिर पहुंचे सीएम योगी।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर पहुंचे सीएम योगी, जनता कर्फ्यू से पहले गोरखनाथ मंदिर का किया भ्रमण, तस्वीरें

21 मार्च 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान
Agra

कोरोना : श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान 24 मार्च तक बंद, मंदिर में 21 दिन तक होगा विशेष अनुष्ठान

21 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में मौसम ने बदली करवट, रिमझिम बारिश से बढ़ी ठंड, देखें तस्वीरें

21 मार्च 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

जनता कर्फ्यू को लेकर गोरखपुर वासियों ने शुरू की तैयारी, यहां देखें पल-पल का अपडेट

21 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
विज्ञापन
आलू लेकर जाता ग्राहक
Meerut

जनता कर्फ्यू : छह घंटे में बिक गया 20 करोड़ का सामान, फल-सब्जी, राशन का स्टॉक कर रहे लोग

21 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस की वजह से पसरा सन्नाटा
Jammu

कोरोना का असर: कश्मीर के लोगों की समझदारी बयां करतीं तस्वीरें, सरकार को जनता का समर्थन

21 मार्च 2020

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Astrology Services

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Coronavirus
Lucknow

कोरोना वायरसः योगी सरकार किन लोगों को देगी एक-एक हजार रुपये, यहां पढ़ें

21 मार्च 2020

murder news
Baghpat

पत्नी ने कुछ देर बाद आने की कही थी बात...चंद घंटे बाद नग्न अवस्था में खेत में मिला शव, दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या की आशंका

21 मार्च 2020

शंकराचार्य मंदिर श्रीनगर
Jammu

कश्मीर में कोरोनाः शंकराचार्य मंदिर बंद, हजरतबल में नमाज पर रोक, फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने की ये अपील

21 मार्च 2020

Two men killed as car falls into gorge in sangla kinnaur himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: खाई में गिरते ही कार के उड़े परखच्चे, दो लोगों की मौत

21 मार्च 2020

बागपत कलेक्ट्रेट में जमा हुए सैकड़ों लोग
Meerut

कोरोनावायरस: पीएम की अपील का इन पर नहीं कोई असर, बागपत कलेक्ट्रेट में जमा हुए सैकड़ों लोग 

21 मार्च 2020

all weather road rock fell on badrinath highway three died
Chamoli

बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर ऑल वेदर रोड कटिंग के दौरान बड़ा हादसा, चट्टान में दबने से तीन की मौत

21 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः परिवार वालों को सौंपी जाएगी दोषियों की कमाई, विनय ने बनाई थी कई पेटिंग्स

21 मार्च 2020

कल्पना टॉवर मामला
Kanpur

कल्पना टॉवर मामला: अपार्टमेंट छोड़ने वाले कहां गए, किसी को पता तक नहीं, भारी पड़ सकती है लापरवाही

21 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: बनना चाहती थीं आईएएस, लेकिन बनीं वकील, सीमा के पहले केस को हमेशा याद रखेगी दुनिया

21 मार्च 2020

पार्टी में कनिका कपूर
Lucknow

कोरोना वायरसः अगर इस एयरपोर्ट पर हो जाती कनिका कपूर की जांच तो नहीं बढ़ता खतरा

21 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: अंत में जब दरिंदों ने कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया तो तेज हो गई थीं धड़कनें, लगा फिर न टल जाए फांसी, लेकिन...

21 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: शरीर पर दांतों के निशान थे दरिंदगी के गवाह, 10 तस्वीरों से मिले थे सबूत

21 मार्च 2020

- फोटो : social media
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. सुरेश कुमार सोनी, अध्यक्ष, शिक्षा बोर्ड धर्मशाला
डॉ. सुरेश कुमार सोनी, अध्यक्ष, शिक्षा बोर्ड धर्मशाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited