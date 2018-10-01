शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Brave warriors saved life of hundreds by putting their life at risk in minus 20 degree temperatures

इन जांबाज योद्धाओं ने माइनस 20 डिग्री तापमान में जान जोखिम में डाल बचाईं सैकड़ों जानें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, केलांग (लाहौल-स्पीति), Updated Tue, 02 Oct 2018 06:00 AM IST
Brave warriors saved life of hundreds by putting their life at risk in minus 20 degree temperatures
बर्फ के बीच लगभग एक सप्ताह तक मौत को करीब से देखने वाले सैकड़ों सैलानी ग्राउंड रेस्क्यू अभियान के कुछ जांबाज योद्धाओं को शायद ताउम्र भूल नहीं पाएंगे। एरियल रेस्क्यू अभियान के साथ जमीनी स्तर पर बचाव अभियान में जुटे इन जांबाजों ने बारालाचा दर्रे की शून्य से नीचे 20 डिग्री तापमान में सैकड़ों सैलानियों को मौत के मुंह से सुरक्षित निकाला। अमर उजाला ने शिखर के इन जांबाजों से मुलाकात कर रेस्क्यू अभियान के अनुभव साझा किए। बड़ी बात यह है कि इस ग्राउंड रेस्क्यू अभियान में 68 साल के एक स्कीयर ने भी अहम भूमिका अदा की है। 
rescue operation hp brave warriors hp people stuck lahul
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

नोरबू पांस
राजेश कटोच
