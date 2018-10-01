बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bb2272d867a5501346c3d05","slug":"brave-warriors-saved-life-of-hundreds-by-putting-their-life-at-risk-in-minus-20-degree-temperatures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0938 20 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इन जांबाज योद्धाओं ने माइनस 20 डिग्री तापमान में जान जोखिम में डाल बचाईं सैकड़ों जानें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, केलांग (लाहौल-स्पीति), Updated Tue, 02 Oct 2018 06:00 AM IST
बर्फ के बीच लगभग एक सप्ताह तक मौत को करीब से देखने वाले सैकड़ों सैलानी ग्राउंड रेस्क्यू अभियान के कुछ जांबाज योद्धाओं को शायद ताउम्र भूल नहीं पाएंगे। एरियल रेस्क्यू अभियान के साथ जमीनी स्तर पर बचाव अभियान में जुटे इन जांबाजों ने बारालाचा दर्रे की शून्य से नीचे 20 डिग्री तापमान में सैकड़ों सैलानियों को मौत के मुंह से सुरक्षित निकाला। अमर उजाला ने शिखर के इन जांबाजों से मुलाकात कर रेस्क्यू अभियान के अनुभव साझा किए। बड़ी बात यह है कि इस ग्राउंड रेस्क्यू अभियान में 68 साल के एक स्कीयर ने भी अहम भूमिका अदा की है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bb2272d867a5501346c3d05","slug":"brave-warriors-saved-life-of-hundreds-by-putting-their-life-at-risk-in-minus-20-degree-temperatures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0938 20 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb2272d867a5501346c3d05","slug":"brave-warriors-saved-life-of-hundreds-by-putting-their-life-at-risk-in-minus-20-degree-temperatures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0938 20 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb2272d867a5501346c3d05","slug":"brave-warriors-saved-life-of-hundreds-by-putting-their-life-at-risk-in-minus-20-degree-temperatures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0938 20 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb2272d867a5501346c3d05","slug":"brave-warriors-saved-life-of-hundreds-by-putting-their-life-at-risk-in-minus-20-degree-temperatures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0938 20 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb2272d867a5501346c3d05","slug":"brave-warriors-saved-life-of-hundreds-by-putting-their-life-at-risk-in-minus-20-degree-temperatures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0938 20 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb2272d867a5501346c3d05","slug":"brave-warriors-saved-life-of-hundreds-by-putting-their-life-at-risk-in-minus-20-degree-temperatures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0938 20 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb2272d867a5501346c3d05","slug":"brave-warriors-saved-life-of-hundreds-by-putting-their-life-at-risk-in-minus-20-degree-temperatures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0938 20 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb2272d867a5501346c3d05","slug":"brave-warriors-saved-life-of-hundreds-by-putting-their-life-at-risk-in-minus-20-degree-temperatures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0938 20 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb2272d867a5501346c3d05","slug":"brave-warriors-saved-life-of-hundreds-by-putting-their-life-at-risk-in-minus-20-degree-temperatures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0938 20 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb2272d867a5501346c3d05","slug":"brave-warriors-saved-life-of-hundreds-by-putting-their-life-at-risk-in-minus-20-degree-temperatures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0938 20 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.