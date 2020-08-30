लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: मां-भाई की हत्यारोपी छात्रा बोली- मुझे कमरे में भूत दिखते थे, कोई मेरी बात नहीं मानता था, इसीलिए...

{"_id":"5f4b25df6350191a757e45db","slug":"lucknow-double-murder-news-accused-girl-accepts-that-she-killed-her-mother-and-brother-talks-superstitious-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0921\u092c\u0932 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930: \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0924 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0940\u0932\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: छात्रा के कमरे में मिली तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: फैमली फोटो और छात्रा के कमरे में मिली तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : मनीष वर्मा
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : मनीष वर्मा
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : मनीष वर्मा