लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: मां-भाई की हत्यारोपी छात्रा बोली- मुझे कमरे में भूत दिखते थे, कोई मेरी बात नहीं मानता था, इसीलिए...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 30 Aug 2020 10:21 AM IST
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर
1 of 6
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश में लखनऊ के पॉश इलाके में हुए दोहरे हत्याकांड ने सभी को चौंकाकर रख दिया है। रेलवे अधिकारी की पत्नी और बेटे की हत्या करने वाली कोई और नहीं बल्कि उनकी नाबालिग बेटी ही है, यह जानकर सब लोग हैरान हैं। पुलिस जब मामले की जांच करने के लिए आरोपी छात्रा से पूछताछ करने पहुंची तो वह कई तरह की अजीबोगरीब बातें करने लगी।

 
lucknow murder case mother son killed in lucknow

लखनऊ डबल मर्डर
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: छात्रा के कमरे में मिली तस्वीर
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: छात्रा के कमरे में मिली तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: फैमली फोटो और छात्रा के कमरे में मिली तस्वीर
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: फैमली फोटो और छात्रा के कमरे में मिली तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : मनीष वर्मा
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : मनीष वर्मा
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
लखनऊ डबल मर्डर: मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : मनीष वर्मा
