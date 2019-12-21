शहर चुनें

उपद्रव के दौरान मारे गए युवक की मौत पर पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से बड़ा खुलासा, सटाकर मारी गई थी गोली

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 09:30 AM IST
उपद्रव में मारे गए युवक के परिजन
उपद्रव में मारे गए युवक के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ के हुसैनाबाद में फायरिंग के दौरान दौलतगंज निवासी मो. वकील की मौत पर बवाल की आशंका के चलते शुक्रवार को पोस्टमार्टम हाउस को छावनी बना दिया गया था। सुबह से ही यहां पुलिस और पैरा मिलिट्री फोर्स तैनात रही। इस दौरान टीले वाली मस्जिद से सटी बंधा रोड, पक्का पुल, डालीगंज जाने वाली सड़क पर मरी माता मंदिर के सामने से बड़ा ईमामबाड़ा के पहले तक बल्लियों से बैरीकेडिंग करके पूरे इलाके को घेर दिया गया था। 
citizenship amendment act 2019 indian citizenship jamia violence jamia protest jamia millia islamia
Gorakhpur

थाने में आबरू की कीमत लगने पर भी इंसाफ को अड़ी थी पीड़िता, अफसर को लेने पड़े फेरे

20 दिसंबर 2019

उपद्रव में मारे गए युवक के परिजन
उपद्रव में मारे गए युवक के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रव में मारे गए युवक के परिजन
उपद्रव में मारे गए युवक के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शव को लेकर पहुंची एंबुलेंस
शव को लेकर पहुंची एंबुलेंस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रव में मारे गए वकील के परिजन
उपद्रव में मारे गए वकील के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रव में मारे गए वकील के परिजन
उपद्रव में मारे गए वकील के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रव में मारे गए वकील के परिजन
उपद्रव में मारे गए वकील के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रव में मारे गए युवक के परिजन
उपद्रव में मारे गए युवक के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
