उपद्रव के दौरान मारे गए युवक की मौत पर पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से बड़ा खुलासा, सटाकर मारी गई थी गोली

{"_id":"5dfd98d28ebc3e87fb4595c9","slug":"big-revealing-in-post-mortem-report-on-death-of-young-man-killed-during-violence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0938\u091f\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उपद्रव में मारे गए युवक के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रव में मारे गए युवक के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शव को लेकर पहुंची एंबुलेंस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रव में मारे गए वकील के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रव में मारे गए वकील के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रव में मारे गए वकील के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रव में मारे गए युवक के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला