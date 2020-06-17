शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Another Big revealing in Anamika Shukla case Pushpendra gang had made fake appointments in 11 districts on two educational documents see photos

अनामिका प्रकरण में एक और चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पुष्पेंद्र गैंग ने दो शैक्षिक दस्तावेजों पर 11 जिलों में...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोंडा, Updated Wed, 17 Jun 2020 09:36 AM IST
anamika shukla case
1 of 5
anamika shukla case - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय बालिका विद्यालय में फर्जी नियुक्ति कराने वाले मास्टर माइंड समेत तीन आरोपियों को मंगलवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। कोर्ट ने तीनों को जेल भेजने का आदेश दिया। एसटीएफ ने सोमवार को मास्टर माइंड पुष्पेंद्र उर्फ राज के साथ ही फर्जीवाड़े में शामिल बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग के जौनपुर के जिला समन्वयक आनंद सिंह व हरदोई में बीएसए के प्रधान लिपिक रामनाथ को गिरफ्तार कर गोंडा पुलिस के हवाले किया था।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
'सफलताडॉटकॉम' NDA कैप्सूल कोर्स - आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है 1500 रुपये की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
anamika shukla anamika shukla teacher anamika shukla up teacher

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सूर्यग्रहण
Delhi NCR

21 जून को लगेगा साल का सबसे लंबा सूर्य ग्रहण, दिन में होगी रात, इस राशि वालों को करनी होगी विशेष पूजा

17 जून 2020

श्याम बाबू ने मेहनत के दम पर सिपाही से डिप्टी कलेक्टर तक का सफर तय किया।
Gorakhpur

जानिए कैसी है इस शख्स की सफलता की दास्तां, जिन्हें करते थे सलाम, अब लेते हैं उनकी सलामी

17 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
anamika shukla
Lucknow

अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण: मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र का नया खुलासा, कहा- मैं नौकरी

17 जून 2020

lord buddha
Gorakhpur

यहां मौजूद है भगवान बुद्ध की पांचवीं शताब्दी की प्रतिमा, इसकी खासियत जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

17 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Astrology Services

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Deoria news
Deoria

भगवान श्रीराम के घर और ससुराल के बीच में बसा है ये गांव, यहां आज भी लोग निभा रहे हैं ये परंपरा

17 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Weather Update: मानसून की पहली बारिश के बाद खिल उठे किसानों चेहरे, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर हुआ 'पानी-पानी'

17 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

एकांतवास में निखरी प्रतिभा
Agra

एकांतवास में निखरी स्कूली बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए तस्वीरें

17 जून 2020

छोटी बेटी को विदा करते ही मां ने ली अंतिम सांस
Etawah

बेटी की डोली उठते ही मां ने ली अंतिम सांस, पति बोला- सोचा था अब आराम करने का समय आया है, तुम ही साथ छोड़ गई

16 जून 2020

कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कृषि विविधीकरण: आधुनिक खेती की जरूरत, जानें प्रोफेसर मोहिंदर सिंह से
विज्ञापन
Surya grahan 2020: unlucky coincidence make after 25 years, Do this for Good Luck
Dehradun

सूर्य ग्रहण: 25 साल बाद बन रहा अद्भुत योग, दिन में ही छा जाएगा अंधेरा, इन बातों का रखें ध्यान...

16 जून 2020

प्रेमी युगल की फाइल फोटो।
Fatehpur

मौसेरे भाई को बहन से हुआ प्यार, समझ चुके थे मुकम्मल न होगी मोहब्बत, पहले शादी रचाई फिर जहर खाकर दे दी जान

16 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Astrology Services

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
सड़क हादसे में मजदूर की मौत
Jalaun

यूपी: हादसे में मजदूर की मौत से गुस्साए परिजनों का हंगामा, पथराव कर लगाया जाम, तस्वीरें

16 जून 2020

लद्दाख
Jammu

चीन का धोखा और 1962 की गवाह गलवां, इस घाटी की खोज से लेकर ड्रैगन की हरकत तक सब कुछ जानिए

16 जून 2020

भाई की मौत की खबर सुन बेहोश हो गई बहन
Farrukhabad

यूपी: दूल्हे को आया गुस्सा, बैरंग लौटी बरात, दुल्हन करती रही इंतजार, सुबह झाड़ियों में मिली भाई की लाश

16 जून 2020

Ac, cooler and fridge are being sold at online rate in lucknow
Lucknow

ऑनलाइन रेट पर बिक रहे एसी, कूलर, फ्रिज और पंखे, टेलीविजन समेत इन आइटमों की बिक्री ठप

16 जून 2020

एलसीए तेजस
Jammu

चीन को सबक सिखाने के लिए काफी है तेजस, थंडरबर्ड पर पड़ता है भारी, ये हैं विशेषताएं

16 जून 2020

गर्मी का सितम
Chandigarh

गर्मी बढ़ते ही पेट संबंधी मर्ज लगे सताने तो बरतें सावधानी, ये नुस्खे अपनाएं...खुद को लू से बचाएं

16 जून 2020

नर्सरी से घर के लिए पौधा खरीदता ग्राहक
Agra

उम्मीदः घर की बगिया संवारने में जुटे शहरवासी, नर्सरी में बढ़ी तुलसी की मांग

16 जून 2020

कांग्रेसी नेता ने अटल बिहारी की प्रतिमा हटाकर घेरी जगह, प्लाटिंग की तैयारी
Kanpur

कांग्रेसी नेता ने सात करोड़ की जमीन पर कब्जा लेने के लिए हटाई अटल बिहारी की प्रतिमा, सीएम योगी से शिकायत

16 जून 2020

पाकिस्तान ने किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन
Jammu

बौखलाहट का पर्याय बना पाकिस्तानः आतंकियों को घुसपैठ कराने के लिए 2020 में अबतक 2027 नापाक हरकतें

16 जून 2020

kedarnath disaster 2013 : It only tooks two minutes for all collapse
Dehradun

केदारनाथ आपदा 2013 : सिर्फ दो मिनट का समय लगा सब तहस-नहस हो गया

16 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कोरोना में 10 गुना बढ़ी जड़ी-बूटियों की मांग, ढूंढे नहीं मिल रही तुलसी

16 जून 2020

Solar Eclipse 2020
Gorakhpur

बड़े ग्रहों के नाम रहेंगे जून माह के अगले दो हफ्ते, इन राशि के लोगों को रहना होगा सर्तक

16 जून 2020

anamika shukla case
anamika shukla case - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आरोपियों का मेडिकल जांच करते डॉक्टर
आरोपियों का मेडिकल जांच करते डॉक्टर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्य आरोपी का मेडिकल
मुख्य आरोपी का मेडिकल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
anamika shukla case
anamika shukla case - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
anamika shukla
anamika shukla - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited