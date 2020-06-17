अनामिका प्रकरण में एक और चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पुष्पेंद्र गैंग ने दो शैक्षिक दस्तावेजों पर 11 जिलों में...

{"_id":"5ee98facb1af305cd96e8531","slug":"another-big-revealing-in-anamika-shukla-case-pushpendra-gang-had-made-fake-appointments-in-11-districts-on-two-educational-documents-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0936\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0947\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 11 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
anamika shukla case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ee98facb1af305cd96e8531","slug":"another-big-revealing-in-anamika-shukla-case-pushpendra-gang-had-made-fake-appointments-in-11-districts-on-two-educational-documents-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0936\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0947\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 11 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपियों का मेडिकल जांच करते डॉक्टर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ee98facb1af305cd96e8531","slug":"another-big-revealing-in-anamika-shukla-case-pushpendra-gang-had-made-fake-appointments-in-11-districts-on-two-educational-documents-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0936\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0947\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 11 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुख्य आरोपी का मेडिकल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ee98facb1af305cd96e8531","slug":"another-big-revealing-in-anamika-shukla-case-pushpendra-gang-had-made-fake-appointments-in-11-districts-on-two-educational-documents-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0936\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0947\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 11 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
anamika shukla case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ee98facb1af305cd96e8531","slug":"another-big-revealing-in-anamika-shukla-case-pushpendra-gang-had-made-fake-appointments-in-11-districts-on-two-educational-documents-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0936\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0947\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 11 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
anamika shukla
- फोटो : अमर उजाला