शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Yoga and Health ›   You must not have heard about these 5 magical benefits of onion peel

बड़े काम के होते हैं प्याज के छिलके, डेंगू से लेकर गले की खराश तक होती है दूर

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 03:34 PM IST
You must not have heard about these 5 magical benefits of onion peel
1 of 5
प्याज खाने के बाद छिलकों का क्या काम? आप भी तो यही सोचती होकर उन्हें कूड़े में फेंक देती होंगी। मगर क्या आप जानते हैं कि प्याज के छिलके भी उसी की तरह सेहत के लिए बहुत फायदेमंद होते हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
benefits of onion peel

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all health tips in Hindi yoga tips in hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from lifestyle and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Are you aware of these 5 Hidden Dangers of Drinking Fridge water
Yoga and Health

गर्मियों में फ्रिज का पानी पीने से पहले जरूर सोचें, हो सकते हैं ये 5 नुकसान

17 अप्रैल 2018

health
Yoga and Health

लड़का हो या लड़की, नजर आएं ये लक्षण तो बिल्कुल न शरमाएं...वरना जिंदगी बर्बाद समझो

14 अप्रैल 2018

Know how your expensive smart phone makes you ill

कहीं महंगा स्मार्ट फोन आपको बीमार तो नहीं बना रहा, वजह जान लेंगे तो क्या करेंगे?

13 अप्रैल 2018

Kidney
Yoga and Health

किडनी की परेशानियों से दूर रहना चाहते हैं, छोड़ दें ये आदतें

12 मार्च 2018

salman khan has suffered painful disease called trigeminal neuralgia
Yoga and Health

काला हिरण मामले में सजा काट रहे सलमान खान को जेल में लग सकता है शॉक, वजह बेहद दर्दनाक

7 अप्रैल 2018

right way and time for drinking water daily

पानी पीने का सही तरीका जान लेंगे तो नहीं पड़ेंगे बीमार

13 मार्च 2018

More in Yoga and Health

These 4 exercises can help you to widen your shoulders quickly
Yoga and Health

अगर बनना है रौबदार मर्द तो रोज सुबह करें ये 4 एक्सरसाइज, बदल जाएगी पर्सनालिटी

13 मार्च 2018

gyno
Yoga and Health

हर महिला को जरूर पढ़नी चाहिए ये खबर, भूल कर भी डॉक्टर से न छुपाएं ये 5 बातें

5 अप्रैल 2018

Bruises and blue colour Blood Spots Under the Skin indicates about these 4 diseases
Yoga and Health

शरीर पर पड़ते हैं नील तो हो जाएं सतर्क, कहीं खतरे की घंटी तो नहीं...

21 मार्च 2018

Five foods you should avoid reheating
Yoga and Health

दूसरी बार ये 5 चीजें गर्म करने पर बन जाती हैं 'जहर' कहीं आप भी तो नहीं करते...

17 मार्च 2018

empty stomach water

सुबह उठते ही खाली पेट पानी पीने के फायदे जान लेंगे तो आज से ही कर देंगे शुरू

2 अप्रैल 2018

Easy Tips to remove deposits from tooth at home
Yoga and Health

दांतों पर जमा मैल को झट से दूर करेगा ये खास उपाय, आजमाकर देखिए

14 मार्च 2018

these common mistakes during Navratri fasting can harm your health
Yoga and Health

नवरात्रि का व्रत रखने वाले हैं तो भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां, पड़ सकती हैं भारी

15 मार्च 2018

early morning
Yoga and Health

सुबह उठते ही भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 काम, वरना बाद में पड़ेगा पछताना

18 मार्च 2018

3 Reasons Why You Should Not Drink Chilled Water in Summer

गर्मियों में ठंडा पानी पीने से होते हैं ये 3 बड़े नुकसान, आप भी हो जाएं सतर्क

5 अप्रैल 2018

Know how Vajrasana can help you to get rid of hair loss problem
Yoga and Health

झड़ते बालों से झट से दिलाएगा राहत ये खास योगासन

3 अप्रैल 2018

If you want to avoid getting sick in summer, then follow these Ayurveda tips
Yoga and Health

गर्मियों में बीमार होने से बचना है तो ये आयुर्वेद टिप्स अपनाएं, जानिए क्या खाएं क्या नहीं?

1 अप्रैल 2018

By changing habits you can have good sound sleep
Yoga and Health

आदतों में करें ये 4 बदलाव और पाएं चैन की नींद

27 मार्च 2018

Know how scented candles are more harmful to health than cigarettes
Yoga and Health

सिगरेट से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक है मोमबत्ती, हो सकती हैं ये 3 बड़ी बीमारियां

20 मार्च 2018

periods
Yoga and Health

पीरियड्स में महिलाओं के दर्द को कम करेगा स्मार्टफोन ऐप, रिसर्च में सामने आई चौंकाने वाली बात

6 अप्रैल 2018

stress
Yoga and Health

स्ट्रेस को दूर करने में कारगर है यह योगासन, आज से ही करना शुरू कर दे

17 मार्च 2018

Know why pregnant women always have check on their diet
Yoga and Health

प्रेग्नेंट महिलाएं कुछ भी खाने से पहले जरूर पढ़ें ये खबर, बड़े खतरनाक हैं ये फूड जो खाने को मन करे

26 मार्च 2018

cough
blood pressure

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.