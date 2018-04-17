बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बड़े काम के होते हैं प्याज के छिलके, डेंगू से लेकर गले की खराश तक होती है दूर
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 03:34 PM IST
प्याज खाने के बाद छिलकों का क्या काम? आप भी तो यही सोचती होकर उन्हें कूड़े में फेंक देती होंगी। मगर क्या आप जानते हैं कि प्याज के छिलके भी उसी की तरह सेहत के लिए बहुत फायदेमंद होते हैं।
