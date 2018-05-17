{"_id":"5afd37b44f1c1b5b798b497f","slug":"these-common-mistakes-can-make-you-obese","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 3 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
अनजाने में की गई ये 3 गलतियां बना देती है मोटापे का शिकार
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 02:28 PM IST
1 of 5
आपने अक्सर लोगों को यह कहते सुना होगा कि कई कोशिशों के बावजूद वो अपना वजन कम नहीं कर पा रहे हैं पर क्या आप जानते हैं जाने अनजाने आपकी कई ऐसी गलतियां आपको इस बड़ी बीमारी का शिकार बना रही हैं। आइए जानते हैं आखिर कौन सी हैं वो गलतियां।
