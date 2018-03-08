बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa1422c4f1c1b692a8b5e12","slug":"side-effect-of-cooking-food-in-non-stick-cookwares","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0949\u0928\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
नॉनस्टिक बर्तन में खाना बनाने वाले सावधान हो जाएं, वरना पड़ सकते हैं लेने के देने
रुपायन डेस्क, Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 10:22 AM IST
नॉनस्टिक बर्तनों में खाना पकाने से तेल की जरूरत बेशक कम पड़ती हो, मगर आपको पता होना चाहिए कि ये बर्तन सेहत को नुकसान भी पहुंचा सकते हैं। अगर सही तरीके से इनका इस्तेमाल करना नहीं जानती हैं, तो...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aa1422c4f1c1b692a8b5e12","slug":"side-effect-of-cooking-food-in-non-stick-cookwares","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0949\u0928\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5aa1422c4f1c1b692a8b5e12","slug":"side-effect-of-cooking-food-in-non-stick-cookwares","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0949\u0928\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5aa1422c4f1c1b692a8b5e12","slug":"side-effect-of-cooking-food-in-non-stick-cookwares","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0949\u0928\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5aa1422c4f1c1b692a8b5e12","slug":"side-effect-of-cooking-food-in-non-stick-cookwares","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0949\u0928\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5aa1422c4f1c1b692a8b5e12","slug":"side-effect-of-cooking-food-in-non-stick-cookwares","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0949\u0928\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5aa1422c4f1c1b692a8b5e12","slug":"side-effect-of-cooking-food-in-non-stick-cookwares","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0949\u0928\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5aa1422c4f1c1b692a8b5e12","slug":"side-effect-of-cooking-food-in-non-stick-cookwares","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0949\u0928\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.