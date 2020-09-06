कमर के निचले हिस्से की चर्बी करनी है कम तो रोजाना करें इन तीन योगासन का अभ्यास

{"_id":"5f54dfb224145267983ef4d7","slug":"reduce-waist-size-to-do-these-three-yoga-asanas-daily","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u092e \u0924\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092d\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
योगाचार्य देवेंद्र धाकरे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f54dfb224145267983ef4d7","slug":"reduce-waist-size-to-do-these-three-yoga-asanas-daily","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u092e \u0924\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092d\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
yoga
- फोटो : social media