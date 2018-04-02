शहर चुनें

झड़ते बालों से झट से दिलाएगा राहत ये खास योगासन

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 10:11 AM IST
Know how Vajrasana can help you to get rid of hair loss problem
1 of 5
प्रदूषण,दूषित भोजन-पानी के अलावा बाल झड़ने का एक और खास कारण होता है- तनाव और अन्य मानसिक परेशानियां। जिसकी वजह से सिर से लेकर पांव तक की त्वचा रुखी हो जाती है। रुखी त्वचा की वजह से बालों में डैंड्रफ होने के साथ बाल झड़ने लगते हैं। ऐसे में जानते हैं आखिर किस योगासन की मदद से आप अपने झड़ते हुए बालों को रोकने के साथ उन्हें काला घना भी बना सकते हैं।  
falling hair bhujangasana

