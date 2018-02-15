{"_id":"5a853d414f1c1ba2268ba65d","slug":"know-how-orange-peel-remedy-can-cure-you-from-constipation-and-stomach-related-problems","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u092f, \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
कब्ज और खट्टी डकार की दुश्मन है इस फल के छिलके की चाय, तरीका बेहद आसान
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 02:58 PM IST
1 of 4
बाहर का खाना खाने की वजह से अक्सर अगर आपका पेट भी आपसे नाराज रहता है। जिसकी वजह से या तो आप कब्ज की शिकायत करते हैं या फिर खट्टी डकारें आपका जीना मुहाल कर देती हैं तो टेंशन को जाने दीजिए पेंशन लेने। इस फल का यह जादुई छिलका चुटकियों में आपकी सारी परेशानियां दूर करने का हुनर रखता है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.