{"_id":"5ad872f54f1c1b87098b54b7","slug":"know-about-the-diet-according-to-your-blood-group","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092a \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092b\u093f\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0921\u093e\u0907\u091f","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
अब आपका ब्लड ग्रुप बताएगा फिट रहने के लिए क्या होनी चाहिए डाइट
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 10:18 AM IST
1 of 5
आप खुद को फिट रखने के लिए तरह-तरह के जतन करते हैं, कभी जिम तो कभी योग का सहारा लेते हैं। खास बात यह है कि एक और तरीका है जिसकी मदद से आप खुद को हेल्दी रख सकते हैं।दरअसल फूड एक्सपर्ट्स की मानें तो अगर आप अपने ब्लड ग्रुप के हिसाब से भोजन करते हैं तो आप हमेशा स्वस्थ बने रह सकते हैं।आइए जानते हैं किस ब्लड ग्रुप के व्यक्ति को क्या खाना चाहिए क्या नहीं...
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.