होली में पहनते हैं पुराने कपड़े तो बदल दें ये आदत वरना घाटे में रहेंगे

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 10:53 AM IST
Holi special Know the side effects of wearing old clothes in holi
आपने देखा होगा कि कई लोग रंग खेलने के लिए होली पर पुराने कपड़े पहनकर दोस्तों के बीच आते हैं। होली खेलने के लिए पुराने कपड़े निकालने वाले लोग इस बार ऐसा करने से पहले एक बार फिर सोच लें। ऐसा करना आपकी सेहत के साथ-साथ आपकी किस्मत भी बिगाड़ सकता है। आइए जानते हैं कैसे... 
