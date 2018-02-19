{"_id":"5a8aa74a4f1c1b0a7b8b7e92","slug":"holi-special-know-the-side-effects-of-wearing-old-clothes-in-holi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0924 \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0918\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
होली में पहनते हैं पुराने कपड़े तो बदल दें ये आदत वरना घाटे में रहेंगे
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 10:53 AM IST
1 of 4
आपने देखा होगा कि कई लोग रंग खेलने के लिए होली पर पुराने कपड़े पहनकर दोस्तों के बीच आते हैं। होली खेलने के लिए पुराने कपड़े निकालने वाले लोग इस बार ऐसा करने से पहले एक बार फिर सोच लें। ऐसा करना आपकी सेहत के साथ-साथ आपकी किस्मत भी बिगाड़ सकता है। आइए जानते हैं कैसे...
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.