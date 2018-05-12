{"_id":"5af70a0f4f1c1bd0408b4b8f","slug":"happy-mothers-day-2018-know-about-the-best-age-to-get-pregnant-for-healthy-baby","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Mother's Day Spl: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Mother's Day Spl: जानें किस उम्र में मां बनना होता है बच्चे के लिए फायदेमंद
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 12 May 2018 10:01 PM IST
1 of 5
कहते हैं कोई भी लड़की सही मायनों में तब पूर्ण होती है जब वो एक बच्चे को जन्म देती है। लेकिन आजकल जीवन की व्यस्ता को देखते हुए महिलाएं मां बनने का डिसीजन या तो बहुत जल्दी ले लेती हैं या फिर बहुत देर से। दोनों ही सूरतों में इसका असर होने वाले बच्चे पर पड़ता है। जिसकी वजह से गर्भस्थ शिशु में विकृति की आशंका बढ़ जाती है। आइए जानते हैं बच्चे को जन्म देने के लिए आखिरकार महिलाओं की सही उम्र कौन सी होती है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.