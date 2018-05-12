शहर चुनें

Mother's Day Spl: जानें किस उम्र में मां बनना होता है बच्चे के लिए फायदेमंद

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 12 May 2018 10:01 PM IST
Happy Mothers Day 2018: Know about the Best Age to Get Pregnant for healthy baby
कहते हैं कोई भी लड़की सही मायनों में तब पूर्ण होती है जब वो एक बच्चे को जन्म देती है। लेकिन आजकल जीवन की व्यस्ता को देखते हुए महिलाएं मां बनने का डिसीजन या तो बहुत जल्दी ले लेती हैं या फिर बहुत देर से। दोनों ही सूरतों में इसका असर होने वाले बच्चे पर पड़ता है। जिसकी वजह से  गर्भस्थ शिशु में विकृति की आशंका बढ़ जाती है। आइए जानते हैं बच्चे को जन्म देने के लिए आखिरकार महिलाओं की सही उम्र कौन सी होती है।  
