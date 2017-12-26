Download App
आपका शहर Close

उडि्डयान बंध: गुस्से पर करना है काबू तो हर दिन करें इसका अभ्यास

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 01:23 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
1/3
उड्डियान बंध का अर्थ है सांस बाहर निकाल कर नाभिमूल को रीढ़ पर लगाना। इस बंध से पेट के अंग सही तरीके से काम करते हैं। पेट और कमर की चर्बी घटती है। चिड़चिड़ापन, क्रोध और अवसाद दूर होता है। यह मधुमेह घटाने और प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने में भी सहायक है। 
2/3
ये है इस मुद्रा में बैठने का तरीका
मणिपुर चक्र पर ध्यान रखते हुए अंतर्कुंभक लगाएं। हाथों को घुटनों पर रखें। कंधों को ऊंचा करें और कमर से ऊपर के हिस्से को थोड़ा आगे की ओर झुकाएं। अब पेट की मांसपेशियों को यथासंभव सिकोड़ें। इस अवस्था में यथाशक्ति रुकें। फिर मांसपेशियों के तनाव को ढीला करते हुए, अत्यन्त धीमी गति से सांस छोड़ते जाएं और प्रारंभिक स्थिति में लौट आएं। 
 
3/3
कितनी बार करें
अपनी यथाशक्ति के अनुसार इस आसन को दो से 10 बार दोहराना चाहिए।

सावधानी
अगर आप किसी दिल की बीमारी या पेट के जख्म से पीड़ित हैं तो उड्डियान बंध का अभ्यास ना करें। गर्भवती महिला को भी यह नहीं करना चाहिए। 
  

Also View

konasana can relief you from back pain

10 मिनट का ये आसन आपको दिलाएगा कमर दर्द से राहत

  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
try facial yoga who can beat your aging

सर्जरी को छोड़िए, हमेशा जवां दिखना है तो कुछ मिनट निकालकर ये योग करिए

  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindirelated to health tips, facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi & healthy life style etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Lifestyle and more Hindi News.

Comments

स्पॉटलाइट

'टाइगर' के आगे पानी मांग रहा 'बाहुबली', साल की सबसे बड़ी फिल्‍म के साथ तोड़ डाले ये 10 रिकॉर्ड

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan film tiger zinda hai make 9 records in 4 days

150 करोड़ फीस लेकर सलमान ने कहा था 'टाइगर जिंदा है', विलेन की फीस सुनकर दिमाग हिल जाएगा

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
tiger zinda hai villain sudeep charge 6 crore rupees for salman khan film

सिर्फ चेहरा नहीं पूरे बदन को बनाएं गोरा, बस नहाने के पानी में मिलाएं ये चीज

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
If You Want Fair Skin Mix Lemon Drops In Bucket Before You Take Bath

बेस्ट फ्रेंड की शादी है तो चुनें ऐसा लहंगा और जूलरी, सुंदरता में चार चांद लग जाएंगे

  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
What To Wear On Best Friend Wedding In Winters

RMRIMS में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर व अन्य पदों पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
vacancy in RMRIMS for Assistant Professor and other post, applications fee free

Most Viewed

सर्जरी को छोड़िए, हमेशा जवां दिखना है तो कुछ मिनट निकालकर ये योग करिए

try facial yoga who can beat your aging
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

बचाना है पार्लर का खर्च तो करें ये तीन योगासन, चेहरे पर नहीं दिखेगा बुढ़ापा

3 anti aging asanas to keep you young for long time
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

10 मिनट का ये आसन आपको दिलाएगा कमर दर्द से राहत

konasana can relief you from back pain
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

गैस और कब्ज से छुटकारा दिलाएगा ये खास आसन, जानें इसे करने का सही तरीका

Know how Pavanamuktasana can relieve you from gastric problems
  • गुरुवार, 30 नवंबर 2017
  • +

थुलथुला पेट करता हैं शर्मिंदा तो ये एक्सरसाइज करेगी कमाल

If Belly fat embarrassed you everytime then this exercise will help you
  • शुक्रवार, 1 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ये होती है टूथब्रश की एक्सपायरी डेट, टॉवेल की भी जान लें

Do you know about the expiry date of your towel and toothbrush
  • गुरुवार, 23 नवंबर 2017
  • +

More Galleries

प्रेग्नेंसी में ये बड़ी गलती बहुत खतरनाक है, नतीजा जानकर चकरा जाएंगी

never do these mistakes during pregnancy
  • गुरुवार, 30 नवंबर 2017
  • +

शराब के साथ ये एनर्जी ड्रिंक मिलाकर कभी ना पिएं, जा सकती है जान

Know about the side effects of mixing alcohol with energy drinks
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सर्दियों में आपको गर्म रखेंगी ये 5 चीजें

These 5 things will keep you warm in winter
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पेट से जुड़ी इन दिक्कतों को खत्म करने में कारगर है ये 5 मिनट की मसाज

This five minute massage can give you instant relief from stomach ache
  • सोमवार, 27 नवंबर 2017
  • +

रात को नहीं आ रही है नींद तो ट्राई करें ये आसन, तुरंत दिखेगा असर

If you are suffering from lack of sleep problem than try these aasan and get relief quickly
  • शुक्रवार, 17 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बदलते मौसम में योग करने के 5 फायदे, स्वस्‍थ रहने के टिप्स भी जान लीजिए

know five Benefits of Yoga in the Changing Season, Tips for Staying Healthy
  • शनिवार, 9 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
  • 1/3
  • 2/3
  • 3/3
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!