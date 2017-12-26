उडि्डयान बंध: गुस्से पर करना है काबू तो हर दिन करें इसका अभ्यास
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 01:23 PM IST
उड्डियान बंध का अर्थ है सांस बाहर निकाल कर नाभिमूल को रीढ़ पर लगाना। इस बंध से पेट के अंग सही तरीके से काम करते हैं। पेट और कमर की चर्बी घटती है। चिड़चिड़ापन, क्रोध और अवसाद दूर होता है। यह मधुमेह घटाने और प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने में भी सहायक है।
ये है इस मुद्रा में बैठने का तरीका
मणिपुर चक्र पर ध्यान रखते हुए अंतर्कुंभक लगाएं। हाथों को घुटनों पर रखें। कंधों को ऊंचा करें और कमर से ऊपर के हिस्से को थोड़ा आगे की ओर झुकाएं। अब पेट की मांसपेशियों को यथासंभव सिकोड़ें। इस अवस्था में यथाशक्ति रुकें। फिर मांसपेशियों के तनाव को ढीला करते हुए, अत्यन्त धीमी गति से सांस छोड़ते जाएं और प्रारंभिक स्थिति में लौट आएं।
कितनी बार करें
अपनी यथाशक्ति के अनुसार इस आसन को दो से 10 बार दोहराना चाहिए।
सावधानी
अगर आप किसी दिल की बीमारी या पेट के जख्म से पीड़ित हैं तो उड्डियान बंध का अभ्यास ना करें। गर्भवती महिला को भी यह नहीं करना चाहिए।
