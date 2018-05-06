शहर चुनें

पीरियड्स के दर्द को और बढ़ा देती हैं ये गलतियां, कई आप भी तो नहीं कर रही

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 06 May 2018 03:21 PM IST
हर लड़की के लिए महीने के वो चार दिन सबसे खराब और तकलीफभरे दिन होते हैं। खासकर शुरू के दो दिन न कुछ काम करने का दिल करता है न खाली बैठा जाता है। दर्द को दूर करने के लिए कोई दवाई का सहारा लेता है, तो कोई गर्म पानी, चाय, कॉफी और सिकाई का इस्तेमाल करता है, पर क्या आप जानते हैं कि इन दिनों में अनजाने में आप कुछ ऐसी गलतियां करते हैं जिस वजह से आपका दर्द और बढ़ जाता है।
